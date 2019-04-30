Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help 919 Roosevelt Trail Windham , ME View Map Obituary

WINDHAM - Thomas Francis O'Donnell, 79, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was born May 2, 1939, the son of Robert and Catherine (Greene) O'Donnell.



Tom grew up in Windham and Portland, and was a graduate of Chevrus High School in the class of 1957. After high school, Tom began his extensive military career, first serving in the Air Force, and then the Coast Guard. Upon his honorable discharge, he spent the remaining years of his career as a merchant marine. From his years of service in the military and as a merchant marine, Tom had traveled the world, collecting items to bring back to his family and friends. Tom was an extremely intelligent man and could speak multiple languages, fluently! With his skill and the mind of an engineer, Tom was also an inventor, and had a patent of a vehicle operating on water vapor.



Tom was history buff and enjoyed reading and was also a gardener, growing many thriving tomato plants. Tom was a collector and a shopper with a generous heart, always picking up items for his family and friends on his shopping adventures. Tom will be remembered for his colorful humor, devotion to his family, and his one of a kind personality.



He is survived by his granddaughter, Brittney O'Donnell and her life partner, Douglas Dalton, of Anson; his grandson, Tyler O'Donnell; great-grandson and best bud, Peter O'Donnell; and stepgreat-grandson, Wyatt Dalton; his cousins, Bucky Greene and his wife, Linda, of New Jersey, and Barbara Greene of Virginia; and his former wife, Judith Shaw of Naples.



He was predeceased by his longtime companion, Janet Keith; his sons, Peter and Michael O'Donnell; and his baby brother, Joseph O'Donnell.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, Maine, 04062. All friends are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Tom's online tribute, please visit







