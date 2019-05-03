Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. "Reb" Carr II. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Tom Carr, a family man, business leader, military officer, and athlete passed away after a long and valiant struggle against the cognitive disease of our time. Tom was born a rebel during the throes of WWII in North Carolina, thus the unearned nickname "Reb". He was anything but a rebel in real life. His nickname belied his strength as a vigorous man that set the example for his sons, friends, employees and teammates. As the first born son of three siblings of Irish/German descent, Tom personified excellence as a student and star state champion basketball player at Chevrus High School. He went on to become a U.S Air Force jet instructor pilot after graduating from the Air Force Academy. Following years of teaching American and German pilots, he was recalled to Maine by his father to take over the family business – Carr Brother, in Portland. His tour of duty as General Manager lasted over 20 years, culminating in a successful buyout. Tom was never ceasing in his desire to be a provider and a respected leader. He continued his career as General Manager at Northeast Air and as Maine Merchants Association's account manager.Tom was the consummate family man. He and his wife Debbie raised three boys in the hard scrabble environment of Portland's Old Port, teaching them hard work, service, and not a small measure of humility before launching them into their own lives. Unsurprisingly, all three became college educated, professional aviators. Later in life, he welcomed not one, but two girls into his life. First was his surrogate daughter Anca, a Romanian exchange student who was the apple of his eye. Second, to the amazement of all, was his beloved border collie, Dixie, Tom's greatest purpose was to ensure his family was well cared for and primed for success. His achievement in this regard is beyond parallel and Debbie and his sons are forever grateful. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debbie DiDominicus Carr; and his sons Frank, Alex and Charlie.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Monday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. A celebration of life for Tom, will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and support group members at the , Oceanview Falmouth, and the Gosnell House for their attentiveness and loving care.You may offer your condolences or share memories online at







