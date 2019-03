Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINDHAM - Thomas Clarke Jr., 65, better known to family and friends as "Jay", passed away on Feb. 27, 2019, surrounded by his closest family. Jay was born in Hot Springs, Ark., on Oct. 30, 1953, to parents Thomas Clarke Sr. and Marilyn "Lyn" Clarke.



Jay graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1972. He also attended SMVTI, took online courses from RIT and finished his formal studies at USM, but always looked to expand his knowledge, especially in electronics and later programming.



Jay traveled across the country and worked many jobs in California and Virginia. In 1981, Jay went to work for Fairchild Semiconductor. He had a 30-plus year career there, ending as an Engineering Technician. At Fairchild, he met Kelly Minervino, together they raised two amazing girls, Abigail (Abby) Clarke and Ellen Clarke.



Jay enjoyed spending his free time cruising around in, and working on hot rods and attending car shows. He also enjoyed going to camp and going fishing with his friends and with his daughters. Jay was an avid Patriots fan and was ecstatic to see them win another Super Bowl this year. He was also an emphatic animal lover and was especially devoted to the many dogs he had throughout his life.



He is survived by his mother, Lyn Clarke; former wife, Kelly Minervino; daughters, Abby Clarke and Ellen Clarke; sisters, Kathy Clarke McClelland, Terry Clarke Buck, and Deb Stevens-Luongo; his beloved dog, Trixie, as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Jay was predeceased by his father, Thomas Clarke Sr.



Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 3-6 p.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. You can express sentiments online at



In lieu of flowers, those who would like to remember Jay with a gift may make donations in his name to:



The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.



https://arlgp.org/make-agift/donate/







Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home

