POLAND - Thomas Brennan, 80, originally of Waltham, Mass., passed away on May 22, 2019. Thomas has spent the last 30 years living in Poland, Maine, in the beloved home he built in 1986 on Upper Range Pond. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Arleen (MacNeill) Brennan. Father of Cathleen Maiellano and husband, Joseph, of Chelmsford, Mass., Diane Ryan and husband, Michael, of Nashua, N.H., Arleen Juliano and husband, Paul, of Billerica, Mass., Thomas Brennan of Ipswich, Mass., and the late Donna Brennan. Beloved grandfather of Jeffrey Ryan, Michelle Ryan, Lauren (Maiellano) Buonomo, Jay Maiellano, Nicholas Juliano, Emily Brennan and Robert Brennan and great-grandfather of Christina Ryan and Olivia Buonomo; and cousin of Doris Morgan of Arlington, Mass. He is also survived by many beloved friends and neighbors. In addition to his family, Tom had a great love of his many dogs through the years, the game of cribbage, delicious food and sports. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Wilson Funeral Home at 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine, followed by interment at Highland Cemetery on Megquier Hill Road, Poland.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to theGreater Androscoggin Humane Societyin Lewiston, Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 26, 2019