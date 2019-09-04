Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Anthony Naylon. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 (207)-627-4538 Obituary





CASCO - Thomas Anthony Naylon was born on June 23, 1945, to Vera Kuder Naylon and Vincent Naylon in Rochester, N.Y. He was the third of three children.He was educated in Catholic schools in Rochester, N.Y., and St. Francis College (UNE) in Biddeford, Maine. After college he joined the Merchant Marines working on tankers, enjoying visits to ports all over the world. In 1974 he went to San Francisco to work at Gregory and Falk, a lithography company. He retired from G & F in 1998. In 1999 he left San Francisco where he had enjoyed wonderful classical music, opera, and Californian and French wine for many years. He moved to Maine to the cottage he had bought in 1970 in Casco, Maine, where he enjoyed many wonderful summers of friendship with very special Thomas Pond neighbors as well as swimming and boating. In 2007 he bought a place in Elephant Butte, N.M., where he spent his winters. He loved New Mexico because it was so different from Maine or San Francisco. Tommy loved and was so knowledgeable of many different kinds of music. He will be remembered as a very funny guy and jokester. His love of great wine was legendary. Tommy traveled the world, and any time he was near a lake or an ocean, he would always take a dip.He is survived by his sister, Susan McCoy and her husband, Henry McCoy, his nieces and nephews; Shawna Sherman, Marcus McCoy, Robert, Michael, Mary, and Christopher Gregory. Tom was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Patricia. Other survivors include, Ted Bosley and Kathy Bosley Bennett. Their mother, Phyllis Bosley, was the love of his life until her passing in 2006. Recently Kae Ingram of Tallahassee, Fla., caught his eye and his heart. Special friends, Roger Young in Maine and Loren Lawson in New Mexico, miss him deeply. Tom had friends across the country and across the decades. He relished visits, letters, and phone conversations with them all.A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Sept. 10, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, Maine. A reception at the Naples American Legion will follow the celebration on life service. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019

