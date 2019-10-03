Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Andrew Walsh. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Thomas Andrew Walsh, 79 years old, of South Portland, ME, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Portland.



Tommy was born in Portland to Patrick and Mary Walsh on June 20, 1940. He married Gail "Jeanie" Wright on August 1, 1964. Tommy was a dedicated employee for over 45 years at The Portland Press Herald, eventually supervising the distribution department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and honorably discharged on February 19, 1968.



Tommy was a lifelong follower of Boston sports. As a diehard Red Sox fan, he made it a point to watch every game during the season (even when they were on the West Coast!). But his real passion was supporting and spending time with his family. His five grandchildren brought him significant pride and happiness. Tommy was known as a kind and loving man who had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was also known as being extremely frugal except when it came to giving to others. His never-ending generosity was second-to-none and was received by everyone who touched his life.



Tommy has now been reunited with his beloved wife, Jeanie, who passed away on Nov. 15, 2002.



Tommy is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Susie and Christopher Kelley of South Portland and Katherine and James Guidi of Shrewsbury, Mass.; his three brothers and sister, Ted Walsh, Rich Walsh, John Walsh, and Mary Pat Kohn; and his five grandchildren, Griffin, Maeve and Garon Kelley, Julia and Olivia Guidi; as well as many dear nieces, nephews and friends.



Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at St. John Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd, South Portland. A reception will follow at Hobbs Funeral Home for family and friends. Burial services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, 2 p.m. at Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress St., Portland, ME. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home.



The Kelley and Guidi families would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and residents at Seventy-Five State Street where he received excellent care and made wonderful friends.



To view a guestbook and to leave online condolences, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to:



Seventy-Five State Street



75 State St.



Portland, ME 04101







