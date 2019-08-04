Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Andrew Durgin. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Obituary









PORTLAND - It is with sadness and regret that the family of Thomas Andrew Durgin announces his passing. Tom's battle with lung cancer ended on March 11, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Tom was born on Feb. 20, 1954 in Portland. He was the son of Philip G.A. Durgin and Mary A. (Rielly) Durgin. He was a lifelong resident of Portland and most recently lived on Congress Street. Tom graduated from Deering High School in 1972 and attended Maine Maritime Academy for three years. Tom had an entertaining and varied work history. He was employed at several local bakeries and restaurants, worked as a landscaper, a carpenter's assistant, as well as being a crew member on supply ships to oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico out of Morgan City, La. Most recently Tom was an independent contractor for the Portland Press Herald. Tom was noted for his fantastic work ethic and attention to detail. Tom had a life long passion and love of trains and train travel. A major highlight of this interest was a five day Canadian National train trip to Lynn Lake and Churchill, Manitoba at the Arctic Circle in the late 1990s with his father and brother. Tom's other interests and activities included listening to and attending concerts of his favorite alternative, progressive, and classic rock artists. He loved the challenges that came with solving crossword puzzles and with stumping friends with his knowledge of rock-n-roll trivia. Tom also enjoyed searching for and finding unique photographic images and pen and ink sketches of Portland Headlight with which he would surprise his sister, gifting her with those finds of her favorite lighthouse. Tom loved watching the sun rise over the ocean and was forever a champion of the underdog. His holiday visits and dinners in Readfield were special events for everyone involved. Tom took great pride, as did his family, in his being drug free and sober since 1993. Tom is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Durgin) Rossi and her husband, Frank, of The Villages, Fla., and Saco, Maine; brother, Greg Durgin and his wife Nancy (McClure) Durgin of Readfield, ME; niece Jennifer Durgin and her husband, Badi Camara, and their daughter, Aila Durgin Camara of Readfield, Maine; several cousins and special friends, Sue Pawloski, Jym McDonald, Susan McLain. Special recognition and appreciation go to the oncology and pathology staffs at Maine Medical Center and to Kelly M. for her assistance. Per Tom's wishes, no services were held. Final arrangements were made through Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, Maine. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

