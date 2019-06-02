Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Ames Black. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Charles Borromeo Church 132 Mckeen Street Brunswick , ME View Map Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Thomas Ames Black, 77, of 467 Woodside Road, former owner of Black's Hardware died May 31, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.



He was born in Brunswick, Oct. 9, 1941, the son of T. James "Jim" Black and Catherine "Kay" Ames Black. He grew up on Coffin Street and spent summers at the family cottage at Mere Point. He loved the ocean and was happiest cruising on his boat in Casco Bay and beyond. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1959, he went on to study at Tilton Academy. From there he furthered his studies at the University of New Hampshire, Boston University, and the University of Maine at Portland, now the University of Southern Maine. Tom married Karen Margaret Kerrigan in Brunswick on Nov. 24, 1979.



He was president and treasurer of Black's Hardware Company of Brunswick and Freeport from 1972-1985. During that time he was chairman of the Better Business Committee, president of the Chamber of Commerce, president of



After selling Black's Hardware on Maine Street, Tom ventured into sales and property management, working for Pejepscot Associates, Coldwell Banker, Gleason Property Management, and Courtyard Rental Management. He then became a field representative for Maine Forest Heritage Coalition, and from 2001-2003 served as Sergeant-at-Arms for the State of Maine Senate.



Throughout his life, Tom was an avid tennis player. He played four years of high school varsity tennis, and toured the New England Tennis Association Circuit during the summers. He was a competitive singles player most of his adult life, and up until October 2018, he played doubles with his tennis buddies once or twice a week at Bowdoin College. Tom was a huge sports fan. He loved the Boston Bruins, the New England Patriots, and the New York Giants.



Tom was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, All Saints Parish, where he served as a beloved usher/greeter for many years. When asked what he would like to be remembered for, he said he would like to be remembered for being a good person.



Survivors include Karen Kerrigan Black, his loving and devoted wife of almost 40 years; a daughter, Kerry Black Lyons and husband, Christopher of Monroe, N.C., a son, Thomas Ames Black (Tab) of Brunswick; and two grandchildren, Ashlyn Black Williams and husband, Jeremy of Jacksonville, N.C., and Benjamin Thomas Black of Brunswick. He is survived by a brother, James Chipman Black "Chip" and wife, Patricia; niece, Elizabeth Black Shortsleeve "Betsy" and husband, Connor, their children, Taylor, Kathryn, and Jacqueline; nephew, Kent Black and wife, Lisa, their children Colby and Carter; and niece, Daphne Black Brenner, her children, Heidi and Brooke. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen Kerrigan and Edward Horstmeyer of Chester, Conn., brother-in-law, Kim Kerrigan and partner, Steve Wells of Boston; sister-in-law, Mary Kerrigan, her children Laura, Theresa, Margaret, and Susan of Rockledge, Fla.; and many other family members and friends who brought Tom tremendous joy.



Friends and family may visit 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 Mckeen Street, Brunswick.



To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit



The family requests donations be made in Tom's memory to



Oasis Free Clinics



66 Baribeau Drive



Suite 5B, Box 1



Brunswick, Maine, or to



St. Charles Borromeo Church,



All Saints Parish



132 Mckeen Street



Brunswick, Maine







BRUNSWICK - Thomas Ames Black, 77, of 467 Woodside Road, former owner of Black's Hardware died May 31, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.He was born in Brunswick, Oct. 9, 1941, the son of T. James "Jim" Black and Catherine "Kay" Ames Black. He grew up on Coffin Street and spent summers at the family cottage at Mere Point. He loved the ocean and was happiest cruising on his boat in Casco Bay and beyond. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1959, he went on to study at Tilton Academy. From there he furthered his studies at the University of New Hampshire, Boston University, and the University of Maine at Portland, now the University of Southern Maine. Tom married Karen Margaret Kerrigan in Brunswick on Nov. 24, 1979.He was president and treasurer of Black's Hardware Company of Brunswick and Freeport from 1972-1985. During that time he was chairman of the Better Business Committee, president of the Chamber of Commerce, president of Rotary Club , chairman of the Brunswick Area United Way's 1976 annual campaign, served on the Brunswick Military Affairs Council and the Board of Directors of Learning Land, Riverview Day Care Center, and the Brunswick Chapter, American Red Cross Society. He was also active in other community activities, including the Downtown Improvement Committee and the Brunswick Codes Review Committee. Tom was always an advocate of community service, believing that to live in a community one must give of self to see it flourish.After selling Black's Hardware on Maine Street, Tom ventured into sales and property management, working for Pejepscot Associates, Coldwell Banker, Gleason Property Management, and Courtyard Rental Management. He then became a field representative for Maine Forest Heritage Coalition, and from 2001-2003 served as Sergeant-at-Arms for the State of Maine Senate.Throughout his life, Tom was an avid tennis player. He played four years of high school varsity tennis, and toured the New England Tennis Association Circuit during the summers. He was a competitive singles player most of his adult life, and up until October 2018, he played doubles with his tennis buddies once or twice a week at Bowdoin College. Tom was a huge sports fan. He loved the Boston Bruins, the New England Patriots, and the New York Giants.Tom was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, All Saints Parish, where he served as a beloved usher/greeter for many years. When asked what he would like to be remembered for, he said he would like to be remembered for being a good person.Survivors include Karen Kerrigan Black, his loving and devoted wife of almost 40 years; a daughter, Kerry Black Lyons and husband, Christopher of Monroe, N.C., a son, Thomas Ames Black (Tab) of Brunswick; and two grandchildren, Ashlyn Black Williams and husband, Jeremy of Jacksonville, N.C., and Benjamin Thomas Black of Brunswick. He is survived by a brother, James Chipman Black "Chip" and wife, Patricia; niece, Elizabeth Black Shortsleeve "Betsy" and husband, Connor, their children, Taylor, Kathryn, and Jacqueline; nephew, Kent Black and wife, Lisa, their children Colby and Carter; and niece, Daphne Black Brenner, her children, Heidi and Brooke. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen Kerrigan and Edward Horstmeyer of Chester, Conn., brother-in-law, Kim Kerrigan and partner, Steve Wells of Boston; sister-in-law, Mary Kerrigan, her children Laura, Theresa, Margaret, and Susan of Rockledge, Fla.; and many other family members and friends who brought Tom tremendous joy.Friends and family may visit 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 Mckeen Street, Brunswick.To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit www.brackettfh.com The family requests donations be made in Tom's memory toOasis Free Clinics66 Baribeau DriveSuite 5B, Box 1Brunswick, Maine, or toSt. Charles Borromeo Church,All Saints Parish132 Mckeen StreetBrunswick, Maine Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com