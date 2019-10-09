Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Alan Boudreau. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Service 3:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Thomas Alan Boudreau of 32 MacIntosh Lane passed into the presence of his Lord Jesus on Oct. 6, 2019 at his home, after a long illness. He was born in Saco on Sept. 5, 1955, a son of Donald and Catherine Murray Boudreau. As a boy, he attended schools in Old Orchard Beach, graduating in 1974. He worked for Bob Quinn repairing bicycles at which time Mr. Quinn sent him to the Schwinn School of Bicycle Assembly and Repairs.Only July 8, 1977, Tom married Bonnie J. Cowles. They went on to raise four wonderful children. He eventually went on to start his own assembly company, TAB Assembly, Inc. He also was a licensed Realtor for Berkshire-Hathaway in Saco. He was a member of Community of Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport, Fla. and the Rock Church of Scarborough.He had the best sense of humor, always ready with a joke. Anyone who knew him will never forget him. And he excelled at all he touched. He is loved by so many, especially his wife, Bonnie and children. He is predeceased by his son, Charles Boudreau; and brother, Gerard Boudreau. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his son, Michael, his son, Peter and wife, Michele, and daughter, Holly Jean Boudreau; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several brothers, sisters; aunts, uncles; cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, many dear and precious friends. Remember this, because he loved Jesus dearly, he is alive and well and has just changed his residence: Heaven. Family and friends may attend calling hours on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. service at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A reception will follow the service at Duffy's in Old Orchard Beach. A private family burial will be held at a later date.







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Thomas Alan Boudreau of 32 MacIntosh Lane passed into the presence of his Lord Jesus on Oct. 6, 2019 at his home, after a long illness. He was born in Saco on Sept. 5, 1955, a son of Donald and Catherine Murray Boudreau. As a boy, he attended schools in Old Orchard Beach, graduating in 1974. He worked for Bob Quinn repairing bicycles at which time Mr. Quinn sent him to the Schwinn School of Bicycle Assembly and Repairs.Only July 8, 1977, Tom married Bonnie J. Cowles. They went on to raise four wonderful children. He eventually went on to start his own assembly company, TAB Assembly, Inc. He also was a licensed Realtor for Berkshire-Hathaway in Saco. He was a member of Community of Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport, Fla. and the Rock Church of Scarborough.He had the best sense of humor, always ready with a joke. Anyone who knew him will never forget him. And he excelled at all he touched. He is loved by so many, especially his wife, Bonnie and children. He is predeceased by his son, Charles Boudreau; and brother, Gerard Boudreau. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his son, Michael, his son, Peter and wife, Michele, and daughter, Holly Jean Boudreau; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several brothers, sisters; aunts, uncles; cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, many dear and precious friends. Remember this, because he loved Jesus dearly, he is alive and well and has just changed his residence: Heaven. Family and friends may attend calling hours on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. service at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A reception will follow the service at Duffy's in Old Orchard Beach. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com