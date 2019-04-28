Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

BRIDGTON - Thomas A. Martin, 77, of Hannah's Way, died unexpectedly at his home on April 23, 2019.He was born in Portland, Maine on July 15, 1941, son of the late Henry J. and Margaret T. (Jordan) Martin. He grew up on Munjoy Hill, attended Cathedral School, and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of '59. At Cheverus, Tom ran cross country and track, and played basketball. He further pursued his education at the University of Maine at Orono, earning his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education, in 1963 and 1969, respectively. He also joined the brotherhood of the Maine Alpha Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, living at the fraternity house near campus, while attending college.Prior to his teaching career, Tom worked at the Auburn YMCA. After completing his Master's Degree, he began teaching at the University of Maine, Portland campus, in the Physical Education Department. He taught Racquetball and Recreational Studies, and coached the Cross Country and Track teams. He also refereed, or was time keeper, at many of the University of Maine basketball games. Respected by both peers and students throughout the university system, Tom retired after a 33-year teaching career. After his retirement from the university, Tom worked for several years at Key Bank, and several seasons for the Riverside North Golf Course in Portland. He was also a longtime member of the Portland Order of Elks.Tom was an avid sportsman from a very early age, winning the Portland Boys Club Patriots' Day Road Race during his senior year in high school. While his kids were growing up, he volunteered at school track meets, and umpired little league games. He would think nothing of getting up in the morning, and either swim miles in the YMCA pool, or jumping on his bicycle and riding up to 200 miles in a day. In the summer of 1986, he rode with his sons from Key West, Florida to the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine for the charity event "Spoken for Kids", which benefitted the National Adoption Center, and was sponsored by Resort Condominiums International. The following summer, he rode again with his sons from Carlsbad, California, to the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine, for the same charity organization, with the same sponsorship. He loved playing golf – As a member of the Riverside North Golf Course in Portland; he played golf regularly, scoring three holes-in-one, and playing in many Pro/Am tournaments throughout Maine. He also loved the time he spent at his summer home on Long Island, surrounded by family and friends. Tom served as the President of the Long Island Association; and as a volunteer fireman for the island. He spent most of his free time at the island, fishing at the nearby ferry terminal, and watching the day-to-day dock activities of Casco Bay Lines.Tom was predeceased by a brother, James H. Martin in 1955. He is survived by a daughter, Christine and her husband Paul Young of Hollis, three sons, James and his wife Jane Martin of Standish, John Martin of Portland, and Robert and his wife Tonya Martin of Casco; a sister, Margaret Martin of Florida; eight grandchildren, Dominic Martin of Waterville, Aneilia and Nicolas Martin of Florida, Andrew and Katherine Martin of Standish, Mercedes, Madison and Hunter Martin of Casco; and several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Tom's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston 62 Turner St. Auburn, ME 04210 or: Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine 277 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101







In lieu of flowers,those who wish may make contributions in Tom's memory to:YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston 62 Turner St. Auburn, ME 04210 or: Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine 277 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019

