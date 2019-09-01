Thomas A. Madsen (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Madsen.
Service Information
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME
04062
(207)-892-6342
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
View Map
Obituary

WINDHAM - Thomas A. Madsen, 78, North Windham, died of a sudden illness at Maine Medical Center on Aug. 9, 2019. Tom was born the son of Toby C. and Marion Madsen of Portland, Maine, on June 22, 1941 in Bangor, Maine.

Tom graduated from Deering High School, Portland, Maine, and attended the University of Maine, Orono and Husson College. Tom, a consummate salesman, was also president of the Pewter Collectors Club of America, president of the Lakehurst HOA, and a volunteer at Meals on Wheels in Windham, Maine.

He is survived by his life partner of 30-plus years, Maryann Lawton, and his former wife, Gail Madsen; three children, Michael and his wife, Sally, Tom Jr. and his wife, Donna, and Teri and her life partner, Tim Nealon, as well as his grandchildren, Alex, Matthew, Caroline, and Olivia. The family thanks the staff of Maine Medical Center for the loving care that Tom received during his brief stay.

A celebration of life will be held at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee at 434 River Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

To leave condolences for the family or sign Tom's guest book, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to

Southern Maine

Agency on Aging

136 Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com