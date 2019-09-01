WINDHAM - Thomas A. Madsen, 78, North Windham, died of a sudden illness at Maine Medical Center on Aug. 9, 2019. Tom was born the son of Toby C. and Marion Madsen of Portland, Maine, on June 22, 1941 in Bangor, Maine.
Tom graduated from Deering High School, Portland, Maine, and attended the University of Maine, Orono and Husson College. Tom, a consummate salesman, was also president of the Pewter Collectors Club of America, president of the Lakehurst HOA, and a volunteer at Meals on Wheels in Windham, Maine.
He is survived by his life partner of 30-plus years, Maryann Lawton, and his former wife, Gail Madsen; three children, Michael and his wife, Sally, Tom Jr. and his wife, Donna, and Teri and her life partner, Tim Nealon, as well as his grandchildren, Alex, Matthew, Caroline, and Olivia. The family thanks the staff of Maine Medical Center for the loving care that Tom received during his brief stay.
A celebration of life will be held at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee at 434 River Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019