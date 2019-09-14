Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese C. St. Pierre-Paquette. View Sign Obituary





BRUNSWICK - Therese died peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Therese was born on May 5, 1928 to Willie and Reine St. Pierre. She attended St. John School and lived her life in Brunswick, Maine.Therese spent her early years working at the Brunswick Navel Air Station and at the Cabot Mills. She also worked in various grocery markets in the area where she developed her skills as an excellent meat cutter. She also worked at Loring Short and Harmon for 10 years.On Sept. 17, 1949, she married Alcide Paquette. Therese dedicated most of her life raising her family and supporting the family business with her husband. Together they managed the family business, Paquette Shoe Repair in Brunswick for over 50 years. Therese belonged to the Daughters of Isabella and was avid supporters of St. John's Parish donating her time and services to the parish.In 2004, Therese married Louis Levesque.The past 10 years of her life were a constant struggle with dementia. Dionne Commons and Winship Greens Ctr. provided the excellent and necessary environment for Therese.Therese is survived by her daughters, Micheline Alves of Portland, and Agnes Purinton of Hudson, Fla.; her granddaughter Briana Kelman and her husband Dan Kelman from Scarborough and her grandson, Tyler Purinton of Brunswick; brother, Andrew St. Pierre of Topsham and Marcel St. Pierre of Plainville Conn.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters.Services for Therese will be held at St. John's Church, Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME on Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life following.The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and thanks to the staff of Winship Green for taking such good care of Therese (memere).In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to:Alzheimer Foundation,Midcoast HungerPrevention in Brunswick or Winship Greens Centerfor Rehabilitationin Bath, Maine Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019

