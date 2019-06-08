Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Obituary

WESTBROOK - Theresa Suzanne (Bernier) Stuart, 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2019. She was born in Portland, the daughter of Jean Paul and Angela (Rondeau) Bernier on Dec. 28, 1957.



She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1976.Theresa married Jonathan Stuart on Feb. 16, 1983. She was a waitress for many years than stayed home to raise her daughter, Lyndsay, who was very important and close to her. She was an excellent crafts person, specializing in wood and jewelry that she made for her mother, daughter and friends. There was not a craft she took on that she didn't master.



She went on road trips many times to Tennessee with her best friend of 46 years, Cindy Harmon and her husband, Jerry Harmon. She enjoyed life and went to many concerts with her best friend and daughter to Jethro Tull. She was an avid fan. Her brother, Ray, took her once to Foxwoods to see Jethro Tull where they stayed overnight and he showered her with gifts.



In the last 12 years or so she battled and survived epiglottis cancer and suffered several heart attacks. Her body was worn out. But in the last years that did not stop her from helping her parents move and helping with her dad who was very sick coming over every night for two months to change him and put him to bed. And living her life to the fullest! Now she is tired and went to be with her father, and two brothers, Ray and Bobby. She will be missed very much by everyone she knew and loved.



She is survived by her mother, Angela Bernier; her beloved daughter, Lyndsay Stuart and husband, Jon Stuart; many aunts and her best friend since high school, Cindy Harmon. She was predeceased by her father, Jean Paul Bernier; brothers, Raymond and Robert Bernier.



Per her request there will no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee. To express condolences or participate in Theresa's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers



contributions may



be made to



American Heart



Association



or the Westbrook Animal



Refuge League







WESTBROOK - Theresa Suzanne (Bernier) Stuart, 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2019. She was born in Portland, the daughter of Jean Paul and Angela (Rondeau) Bernier on Dec. 28, 1957.She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1976.Theresa married Jonathan Stuart on Feb. 16, 1983. She was a waitress for many years than stayed home to raise her daughter, Lyndsay, who was very important and close to her. She was an excellent crafts person, specializing in wood and jewelry that she made for her mother, daughter and friends. There was not a craft she took on that she didn't master.She went on road trips many times to Tennessee with her best friend of 46 years, Cindy Harmon and her husband, Jerry Harmon. She enjoyed life and went to many concerts with her best friend and daughter to Jethro Tull. She was an avid fan. Her brother, Ray, took her once to Foxwoods to see Jethro Tull where they stayed overnight and he showered her with gifts.In the last 12 years or so she battled and survived epiglottis cancer and suffered several heart attacks. Her body was worn out. But in the last years that did not stop her from helping her parents move and helping with her dad who was very sick coming over every night for two months to change him and put him to bed. And living her life to the fullest! Now she is tired and went to be with her father, and two brothers, Ray and Bobby. She will be missed very much by everyone she knew and loved.She is survived by her mother, Angela Bernier; her beloved daughter, Lyndsay Stuart and husband, Jon Stuart; many aunts and her best friend since high school, Cindy Harmon. She was predeceased by her father, Jean Paul Bernier; brothers, Raymond and Robert Bernier.Per her request there will no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee. To express condolences or participate in Theresa's online tribute, please visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowerscontributions maybe made toAmerican HeartAssociationor the Westbrook AnimalRefuge League Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 8, 2019

