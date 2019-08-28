GREENVILLE, S.C. - Theresa McKenney, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Greenville, S.C. at the Pendleton Manor, an assisted living facility. She was born in Shiller Park, Ill. on May 26, 1937, married in 1968 to Terry McKenney and just missed being married for 51 years by a week. She came to her senses in 1972 and moved to Maine from New Jersey, right after daughter Joan was born.Theresa and her husband were co-owners of McKennney's Service Center from 1972 until selling the business in 2004. They retired to Pickens, S.C. in 2008. Theresa was an active volunteer with the Friends of the Library where she was president for 2 terms, Cannon Memorial Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She greatly enjoyed her knitting and quilting group. She visited many places with her friends, The Traveling Grannies, who will miss her.She leaves her husband, Terry McKenney; two children Joan DiCiancia (Brian) and Sam McKenney (Carli); and three grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life in Cumberland on Sept. 7, at 12 noon at the home of Chris and Peter Hein, 329 Greeley Rd., North Yarmouth. Her ashes will be spread under the Sycamore tree she loved and in other places she considered meaningful.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019