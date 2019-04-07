Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Joan Marios Williams. View Sign

PORTLAND – Theresa Joan Marios Williams, 78, died on April 1, 2019, at the Barron Center, with her loving husband by her side.



Theresa was born in Berlin, N.H. The first baby born in that city, Jan. 1, 1941, to great celebration. An only child, she was a gem to her mom and dad, and also to her husband to be, Walter Williams.



Theresa attended Catholic schools, growing up and graduating from Cathedral in 1959. That same year, at age 18, she was crowned "Miss Teen Queen of Greater Portland." Being Theresa, she thought the other girls should have won. She joined beta Sigma Phi in 1956 and was active for many years.



Theresa was employed by John Hancock Insurance Co. for many years, retiring in 1995 as Assistant Office Supervisor, but she never really retired. She took care of her mother, Jeanne, who suffered from dementia for years. When her mother passed on, at the age of 93 in 2005, within one month, Theresa was already exhibiting signs of Alzheimer's disease. As the years passed Theresa was lovingly cared for by her husband and the kind people of Casco Bay Home Care. In Jan. of 2014, Theresa took up residence at the Barron Center, where she continued to be looked after fondly.



All her life, Theresa was lovingly surrounded by friends and family. She was always bubbly and friendly.



She was predeceased by her dad, George, and mom, Jeanne. Theresa was a very loving wife and cherished by her husband Walter, whom she married on June 8, 1985.



Visiting hours will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Tues., April 9, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, followed by prayers in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m, at St. Joseph's Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Broadway South Portland.



