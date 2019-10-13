Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Walburn Chapel 1547 W. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon , MI 49441 (231)-759-8565 Obituary

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Mrs. Theresa Bernadette Clarke, 97, entered her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Theresa was born April 4, 1922, in Westbrook, Maine, to Joseph and Anna Brochu.



Theresa married Sydney Charles Clarke and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1987. She and Sydney were always a team and they were known for their hospitality at Sebago Lake. Their home was always open for extended family members. After five glorious years on Sebago Lake in Maine, they moved to Muskegon in 1954 to help start Muskegon S.D. Warren Paper Mill. In their newly adopted state of Michigan, they enjoyed tobogganing, the beaches, picnics, canoeing, Lake Michigan, and sightseeing with the children and relatives.



She made holidays so very special, complete with parades, picnics, decorations and luscious feasts – fried chicken was her specialty along with homemade pies. All the grandchildren will remember her by the unforgettable Skip-BO competitions.



Theresa worked at the S.D. Warren Credit Union from 1958 until her retirement in 1980. She also was a grade school crossing guard, PTA member, bridge and ping-pong player along with being an excellent homemaker. Theresa loved playing cards, sewing and traveling. She knew the way to Maine by heart due to the many trips back home. Eating lobster on the ocean seashore was always a must. Theresa was a member of St. Francis de Sales and Prince of Peace Catholic Churches.



She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Sylvia Cherney, Barbara Jean (Henry) Flores, and Nancy Helen (Thomas) Bancuk; her grandchildren, Jackie (Doug) Clark, Melissa (Jason) Bancuk-Holmberg, Nicholas (Christy) Bancuk, Amy (Paul) Flores-Guggina, Emily (Christopher) Carr, Rebecca (Bob) McKenzie and Renee (Mark) Williams; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Sydney, Theresa was also preceded in death by her son, Arthur; granddaughter, Jean Zack; son-in-law, Joseph Cherney; sisters, Flora, Rosa, Germaine and Yvette and their spouses; brothers, John, Camille and Henry and their spouses.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Anthony of Purdue Catholic Church in Westbrook, Maine, with burial to follow in St. Hyacinth Cemetery. Arrangements by The Walburn Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 1547 W. Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores, MI, 49441, 231-759-8565. Share memories with the family at their online guestbook at



Memorial contributions may be made to



Muskegon Hope Project



(Anti-human trafficking organization)



1516 Peck St.



Muskegon, MI 49441







