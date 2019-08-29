Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa A. Lahue. View Sign Service Information Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home 29 Winter St Sanford , ME 04073 (207)-324-3090 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church North Avenue Sanford , VT View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Theresa A. Lahue, 88, of Sanford, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, after a short illness.



She was born on March 11, 1931, in Bristol, Vt., a daughter of the late Benjamin V. and Melinda (Provoncha) Cousino. She grew up in Monkton, Vt. and went to schools in Monkton and Bristol. At the age of 16, she left home to seek employment. She moved to Middlebury, Vt. and worked at a number of jobs, including kitchen staff at Middlebury College. During that time she met Maurice Lahue, who was attending college there after he left the army in 1945. They married on July 25, 1949, in Middlebury.



Finding employment in the Bristol area was difficult during this time period. In late 1952, Theresa and Maurice followed some of her brothers to Meriden, Conn., where Maurice hired on with the American Cyanamid Corp. and Theresa and Maurice started their family. In late 1962, the company moved them to Sanford, where they



raised their family on Maple Street.



Although Theresa was mostly a stay-at-home mother, there were times when an extra income was needed. She worked for a number of years at Aleta's dress factory and the shoe shop (after Aleta's closed). When Maurice retired from Cyro Industries, in 1988, they moved to E. Lebanon, where they lived for many years. In order to stay active, Theresa went to work at Christo's Restaurant. In the early 2000s, due to the onset of a long illness, Maurice had to move to the Veterans Home in Scarborough (where he died in 2011). Theresa then moved from E. Lebanon to an apartment in Springvale. She spent the rest of her life in apartments and assisted-living facilities in the Sanford and Springvale area.



Although Theresa didn't have a long school education, she was a voracious reader. Her extensive vocabulary made her an excellent crossword puzzle solver and she was just about unbeatable in Scrabble. She also loved to socialize with family, friends and relatives. Her extensive study of both past and present current events enabled her to bring a unique spark to any conversation. She was always a good source of wisdom for her family and friends. She was an accomplished seamstress that made many clothes for her children thru the years. She was also an excellent quilt maker. She and Maurice belonged to a square dancing group in southern Maine for a number of years. Theresa was a communicant at St. Ignatius Parish, Sanford, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Throughout the years she supported a strong Christian foundation for her family.



Along with her parents and her husband, Maurice, she was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Anne; and her brothers, Ralph, Clement, Melvin, Glen and John Cousino.



Theresa is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Reynolds and her husband, Michael, and Catherine Jourdain, all of Sanford, her sons, James Lahue of Texas and Philip Lahue and his wife, Carolyn of New York; her grandchildren, Hollie Hasty, Scott Reynolds, Samantha Wilcox, Jessica Voerg and Michelle Loupe; her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Wilcox, Alfie Loupe, Chase and Kelcie Hasty; and her sister, Anna Schellhardt and her husband, Virgil of Florida.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6 at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Following the services she will be buried next to her husband at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit







SCARBOROUGH - Theresa A. Lahue, 88, of Sanford, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, after a short illness.She was born on March 11, 1931, in Bristol, Vt., a daughter of the late Benjamin V. and Melinda (Provoncha) Cousino. She grew up in Monkton, Vt. and went to schools in Monkton and Bristol. At the age of 16, she left home to seek employment. She moved to Middlebury, Vt. and worked at a number of jobs, including kitchen staff at Middlebury College. During that time she met Maurice Lahue, who was attending college there after he left the army in 1945. They married on July 25, 1949, in Middlebury.Finding employment in the Bristol area was difficult during this time period. In late 1952, Theresa and Maurice followed some of her brothers to Meriden, Conn., where Maurice hired on with the American Cyanamid Corp. and Theresa and Maurice started their family. In late 1962, the company moved them to Sanford, where theyraised their family on Maple Street.Although Theresa was mostly a stay-at-home mother, there were times when an extra income was needed. She worked for a number of years at Aleta's dress factory and the shoe shop (after Aleta's closed). When Maurice retired from Cyro Industries, in 1988, they moved to E. Lebanon, where they lived for many years. In order to stay active, Theresa went to work at Christo's Restaurant. In the early 2000s, due to the onset of a long illness, Maurice had to move to the Veterans Home in Scarborough (where he died in 2011). Theresa then moved from E. Lebanon to an apartment in Springvale. She spent the rest of her life in apartments and assisted-living facilities in the Sanford and Springvale area.Although Theresa didn't have a long school education, she was a voracious reader. Her extensive vocabulary made her an excellent crossword puzzle solver and she was just about unbeatable in Scrabble. She also loved to socialize with family, friends and relatives. Her extensive study of both past and present current events enabled her to bring a unique spark to any conversation. She was always a good source of wisdom for her family and friends. She was an accomplished seamstress that made many clothes for her children thru the years. She was also an excellent quilt maker. She and Maurice belonged to a square dancing group in southern Maine for a number of years. Theresa was a communicant at St. Ignatius Parish, Sanford, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Throughout the years she supported a strong Christian foundation for her family.Along with her parents and her husband, Maurice, she was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Anne; and her brothers, Ralph, Clement, Melvin, Glen and John Cousino.Theresa is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Reynolds and her husband, Michael, and Catherine Jourdain, all of Sanford, her sons, James Lahue of Texas and Philip Lahue and his wife, Carolyn of New York; her grandchildren, Hollie Hasty, Scott Reynolds, Samantha Wilcox, Jessica Voerg and Michelle Loupe; her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Wilcox, Alfie Loupe, Chase and Kelcie Hasty; and her sister, Anna Schellhardt and her husband, Virgil of Florida.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6 at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Following the services she will be buried next to her husband at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com