WESTBROOK - Theresa A. Graffam, 79, of Lori Lane passed away Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Mercy Hospital. She was born in Beverly Mass., the daughter of Louis and Helen Ramsdell Scoglio.Theresa attended local Beverly, Mass. schools.She loved day trips, the ocean and its tranquility. She also enjoyed reading and listening to music.Theresa was predeceased by a brother Louie Scoglio; and a stepson Patrick Graffam.Theresa is survived by her husband Curtis Graffam of Westbrook; three sons Richard Reynolds of Essex, Md., Christopher Reynolds of Louisville, Ky., Aaron Graffam of Westbrook, a daughter Julie Reynolds of Limington; four sisters Helen Talbot of Salem, Mass., Barbara Crandall and Joan Perron both of Beverly, Mass. and Eileen Haines of Hartford; seven grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.Friends and relatives may call Tuesday June 18, 2019 from to 5-7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd., Buxton ( Bar Mills).
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019