Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - On Aug. 4, 2019, Theodore W. Robbins passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his steadfast wife, two daughters and youngest brother. He was 73 years old.



Ted, as he was referred to by his family and friends, was born April 23, 1946, in Portland to Anne and Irwin Robbins. He attended South Portland High School, followed by a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy. Ted's skills were many and varied and he wore several vocational hats, but the one which brought him the most pride was his work and membership as an IATSE union projectionist for several local theaters, where he followed in the footsteps of his father, Irwin, and was accompanied by his brothers, Brian and Francis. Ted always referred to his work in the theaters as his 'craft'. If something was broken, he could fix it and he was familiar with its many complexities.



Ted was an avid reader. He enjoyed music of all kinds and considered himself an audiophile. Early on, Ted became involved in bodybuilding and later embraced outdoor sports such as hiking, bicycling and kayaking. He was a 'social member' of the Portland Rugby Football Club, attending matches with his family and events with his friends, as well as housing several players from overseas in his home during their stays in the US. Ted loved good food and spirits and in his younger years he enjoyed playing host to countless lively dinner parties and family gatherings. He loved discussing politics and current events and he maintained many lifelong friendships that ebbed and flowed through the years.



Ted was predeceased in death by his father, Irwin, his mother, Anne; and his sister, Janice Thurston.



He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his two children, Carrie Todd and Mary Robbins; and his brothers, Brian and Francis Robbins; as well as three granddaughters, Mya and Faye Todd and Zineb Robbins Sibouih.



A graveside ceremony will be held on a future date to be determined in Portland.



To view Ted's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







SOUTH PORTLAND - On Aug. 4, 2019, Theodore W. Robbins passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his steadfast wife, two daughters and youngest brother. He was 73 years old.Ted, as he was referred to by his family and friends, was born April 23, 1946, in Portland to Anne and Irwin Robbins. He attended South Portland High School, followed by a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy. Ted's skills were many and varied and he wore several vocational hats, but the one which brought him the most pride was his work and membership as an IATSE union projectionist for several local theaters, where he followed in the footsteps of his father, Irwin, and was accompanied by his brothers, Brian and Francis. Ted always referred to his work in the theaters as his 'craft'. If something was broken, he could fix it and he was familiar with its many complexities.Ted was an avid reader. He enjoyed music of all kinds and considered himself an audiophile. Early on, Ted became involved in bodybuilding and later embraced outdoor sports such as hiking, bicycling and kayaking. He was a 'social member' of the Portland Rugby Football Club, attending matches with his family and events with his friends, as well as housing several players from overseas in his home during their stays in the US. Ted loved good food and spirits and in his younger years he enjoyed playing host to countless lively dinner parties and family gatherings. He loved discussing politics and current events and he maintained many lifelong friendships that ebbed and flowed through the years.Ted was predeceased in death by his father, Irwin, his mother, Anne; and his sister, Janice Thurston.He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his two children, Carrie Todd and Mary Robbins; and his brothers, Brian and Francis Robbins; as well as three granddaughters, Mya and Faye Todd and Zineb Robbins Sibouih.A graveside ceremony will be held on a future date to be determined in Portland.To view Ted's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com