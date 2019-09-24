Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Obituary

DAYTON - Hon. Theodore M. Poirier, 84, of Dayton passed away early Sunday morning on Sept. 22, 2019 at home.



He was born in Saco on Jan. 31, 1935, the son of Maurice and Rose (Parenteau) Poirier. He graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1955. After high school Ted went into the auto body business, he owned and operated Teds Auto Body for 20 years, on Cumberland Avenue in Saco. Later, Ted moved to Route 1 and started Sun Lumber, a manufacturer of wood products, for 25 years.



One of Ted's greatest passions was his community. He was past president of Old Orchard Beach Lions Club. He was very involved in the City of Saco, as a member of the Saco Charter Commission and a member of the Saco Industrial Park Commission. In 1994, he became State Representative of District 15 representing Saco and Dayton. He also sat on the Joint Standing Committee of Taxation and the Joint Standing Committee of Energy and Utilities. He was a proud member of the Republican Committee.



In 2000, Ted moved to Dayton and became Chair of the Town Selectmen for nine years. He was instrumental and very proud of building The Dayton Town Hall with all town volunteers.



Ted and his wife Millie owned and operated Twin Ponds Farm, where they raised Belted Galloway cattle for 25 years. Ted's hobby was flying. He held a fixed wing license and helicopter license. Many memories were made with family and friends flying. For the past several years, he built large scale model airplanes.



Ted leaves behind his wife, Mildred Tuttle of Dayton; his son, Theodore Poirier and his daughter, Lisa Bouchard and his godson, Max Meserve.



Visiting hours will be from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Ted's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



Millie would like to thank the wonderful hospice staff, especially his nurse, Julie.







