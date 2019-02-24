Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KENNEBUNK - Thelma Rita Maling, 90, of Kennebunk, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, in Wells at the home of her son, with family by her side. She was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Topsfield, Maine, the daughter of Guy W. and Alice (Andrews) Bean. She married Roger B. Maling on May 22, 1948, and together they raised five children. She worked at the IGA in Wells for 22 years until her retirement in 1989. She continued to work as a companion for many years in the Kennebunk area, providing support to families caring for loved ones at home.She was an exceptional baker, cook and loved to knit for family, friends and to donate to church. Thelma lived in Kennebunk for 67 years and was a lifelong communicant of St. Martha's Church, Kennebunk, and was involved in many aspects of the church community. She was most proud of her family. Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Roger; son R. Jerry; brothers, Ralph, Harold "Buddy", and Guy "Junior".Survivors include her children, Donna Beal and Alan, Gregory Maling and Trisha, Karen Carragher and Jay, Kimberly Pilla and Guy; grandchildren, Diane, Chris, Sarah, Stephanie, Patrick, Casey, Elizabeth, Alison, Nate, Heather, Bethany, Ryan and Jason. Also 14 great-grandchildren; and five sisters Beverly O'Donnell, Orise Sargent and Ralph, Charlotte Page, Patty Gosline and Nelson, Sharon Turner and Melvin.Thelma's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care and support provided nurses and support staff Cheryl, Wendy, Larry, Rose and Jay and all of the caring and devoted aides at Hospice of Southern Maine.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk, Maine. Interment will be at a later date in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport, ME.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Thelmas's Book of Memories page at



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Thelma's name may be made to:



Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074







