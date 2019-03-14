Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Thelma J. Cope (West) was born in Milbridge, Maine on April 14, 1925, and departed her loved ones in Portland, Maine on March 13, 2019.Thelma said her greatest accomplishment was being Mrs. Mitchell Cope. She was the behind the scenes inspiration and support for the former Mayor of Portland, State Senator, and distinguished Home builder.She was a gracious loving mother with a tender heart for all of her grandchildren and lived her life with grace and dignity.She gave of herself unselfishly, with genuine enjoyment, without a thought of reward. She did this with the same smile and quiet grace that that was so characteristic of her whole life. She was a trusted friend and confidant to many in the community, inflaming the noblest instincts in those around her.She found inspiration in a variety of nature and people, caring for other and extensively volunteering in the community, just a few things included being the President of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority, President of the Baxter School PTA, Board of Director's member of The Temple Beth El sisterhood, and the Portland Chapter of the Council of Jewish Women, President of the Women's Literary Union, a nationally renown Parliamentarian and Teacher of Parliamentary Procedure, President of the Maine Farm and Garden, a 50 year member of Eastern Star, a Portland History Docent, a Member of Governor Reed's Advisory committee on Education, and Director of Development for the Portland Public Library.Thelma has three adult children, Pya, David, and Debra-Sue Cope; 10 grandchildren, Adam Mack, Shana Treger, Tia Baker, Lucas, Zackary, Amanda and Ashley Cope, Mira Heyneman, Eliza Ofir and Dow Shackelford. She never wanted to be called a geat-grandmother, so she was "Super Nana" to her seven great-grandchildren: Spencer and Talia Treger, Chloe and Gabriella Cope, Maxwell, Devin and Lincoln Cope.Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m., at Temple Beth EL, 400 Deering Ave Portland, Maine. The reception following the service will be at Chabad of Maine, 11 Pomeroy St, Portland, with Shabbas candles and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Prayer services at Chabad will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 16.In lieu of flowers, please send a tax deductible donation to the: Mitchell & Thelma Cope Foundation, PO BOX 7332, Portland, ME 04112







400 Deering Ave

Portland, ME 04103

