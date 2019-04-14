Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry N. Snow. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Terry N. Snow, 75, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 9, 2019, after a short fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Gray on Nov. 6, 1943, the son of Laurence and Clara (Keith) Snow.



He met his wife, Diane (Roy) through friends in 1971 and in 1977, Diane walked into his office and stated that they were getting married. He then replied with "tell me where I have to be" and they married three weeks later and spent 42 wonderful years together. Terry is remembered as a witty, generous, intelligent, loving and considerate brother, husband, father, employer and friend.



Terry was raised on a dairy farm in Pownal where he attended a one-room school through eighth grade. He graduated from Greely H.S. in 1962 where he was a star basketball and baseball player. Terry was the first to be inducted into the Greely Baseball Hall of Fame and in 2008, was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame. He played baseball at Springfield College, and during those summers, he played for the Yarmouth Townies where he was known as a power hitting outfielder and formidable left-handed pitcher. The summer after graduating in 1966, he played professional baseball for the Provincial League in Canada. During that time, he decided to go on to other pursuits in life, which consisted of wanting to travel the world, so he enrolled in the Navy's Officers Training School in Newport, Rhode Island. During his four years in the Navy, Terry did travel the world and completed two tours in Vietnam: first aboard the USS Chicago and later as a Lieutenant in charge of a Swift Boat unit patrolling the rivers around Vung Tau south of Saigon. He loved telling stories about learning to water ski behind those boats.



Returning to Maine in 1970, Terry attended the University of Maine School of Law, graduated in 1973, worked two years for the Attorney General's Office as a prosecutor, and proceeded to open his own law firm in Cumberland Center. He was very content practicing in a small town and was well respected for his expertise in real estate law. Every year, Terry sponsored a Little League team.



Some of his fondest memories were of working as head cashier at the Harrah's Club in Lake Tahoe, where he cashed out many famous people, riding his Harley through Nova Scotia with his good friend Peter Roy, staying in touch with life-long friends, his ski trips to Austria with Diane, his family trips, and bowling and playing golf with his friends and family. His greatest joy, however, was the birth of his daughters, with whom he spent as much time as possible, and for whom he gave up his annual ski trips to Utah and Golf trips to Myrtle Beach with his friends, in order to spend more time with family. Terry was thrilled to coach his daughters' little league teams and umpire at their games. His daughters have fond memories of their many family trips, including camping and hiking at Katahdin. They relished their time with him and so enjoyed his humor. His next best gift was the birth of his grandson, Nolan, whom he greatly enjoyed being with, and who he happily taught to throw a ball.



Aside from his love of baseball, Terry's favorite sport was golf and he was very pleased to finally play at St. Andrews in Scotland this past summer with Diane and dear friends, Alan and Susan Graffam.



Terry was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Keith. He is survived by his loving wife Diane; daughters Jessica Snow and grandson Nolan of Denver, Colo., Sarah Snow Lovenstein (Gerrick) of Cumberland; his brother Duane Snow (Sherry) of Pownal, 10 brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also like daughters to him, are Getchen Larkin, Jessica's half sister and Alicia Barry, who was introduced to the family in 1980 through the Fresh Air Fund.



The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, and Susan Farmer of Compass Concierge and Companions.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Terry's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.



In lieu of flowers,



contributions may



be made to the:



Esther Residence



c/o Sister Joanne Roy



P. O. Box 296



Saco, ME 04072, or the



Fresh Air Fund



633 Third Ave.,14th Floor



New York, NY 10017







199 Woodford Street

Portland , ME 04103

