BUXTON/LIMINGTON - Terry Eugene Weymouth, 77, formerly a longtime Buxton resident, passed away on March 27, 2019.He was born in Portland on Aug. 5, 1941, the son of the late Harry R. and Julia (Dyer) Weymouth.He was raised in South Portland, attended and graduated from South Portland schools in 1959. Terry graduated from the University of Maine in Orono - class of 1963 with a degree in biochemical engineering. He proudly served in the United States Army as a first lieutenant in the Chemical Corps in South East Asia. As an officer, he was always reminding everyone to look sharp and wear a belt!After travelling the world extensively through his work, he met his future wife, Judy, on a blind date. They later married and she moved to live with him in Maine. Terry worked for SD Warren Pulp and Paper, National Semiconductor, and Vishay Sprague before retiring in the late 1990s.In 1976, Terry and Judy moved to Buxton after buying a farm. Here he raised their children, Harry and Betsy, of whom he was very proud. Terry took great joy in telling people they raised their own food - both meat and vegetables, long before it was a "thing"! While living in Buxton, Terry served on many town committees, including the budget committee, solid waste committee, West Buxton Public Library, and being senior elf for the Buxton Toy Box for 18 years.Terry enjoyed travelling in his retirement. His favorite places to visit being Eastern Canada, and spending time at Wolcott Pond on summer days at a camp with Judy and lifelong friends, Sara and her husband, John, along with her family - Kat and her husband, Curt, and their children. This was a tradition for 55 years.Terry enjoyed small woodworking projects like making bird houses for his family their friends. He was always willing to lend a "Weymouth Gripper" (a hand) for his daughter, Betsy's, many projects.Terry took great pride in making sure his family was taken care of and secure.He was predeceased by his parents; his favorite aunt, Helen M. Hutchins; and his son, Harry A. Weymouth.Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Judy (Brown) Weymouth, aka "The Legend"; favorite and only daughter, Betsy Weymouth; daughter-in-law, Kelly Weymouth; grandchildren, Lydia, Elden, and Marlo; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and many special lifetime friends who brought love and laughter.The family would like to thank the nursing staff at MMC's SCU and the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 2-5 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Online condolences and messages can be submitted at the funeral home website,







498 Long Plains Rd

Buxton , ME 04093

Funeral Home Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton , ME 04093
(207) 929-3723

