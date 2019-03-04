GORHAM- Terry Alan Webber Sr., 70, passed away on March 1, 2019, with his family at his side.He was born in Saco on Sept. 25, 1948, the son of the late William and Gloria (Huff) Webber and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1966.Terry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War.Over the years he was the shop foreman for several construction companies including White Bros., Grondin, and Glidden Excavation where he retired in August of 2018.He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Gail Mulligan.Terry is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn (Ireland) Webber; children, Terry Webber Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Gorham and Diana Webber and her fiancé, Daniel Neal, of W.V.; siblings, William Webber of Gorham, Joyce Varney and her husband, Richard, of Windham, and Nancy Conway and her husband, James, of Hollis; brother-in-law, Len Mulligan and his wife, Mary, of Buxton; grandchildren, Patrick Webber and his partner, Maria Romano, Terry Webber III, Shane Webber, Amanda Mclaskey and her husband, Jonathan; and many nieces and nephews and countless friends.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22), in Buxton.Burial will be held in the spring with U.S. Army Honors.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to the:Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation1001 E. 101st. TerraceSuite 220Kansas City, MO 64131
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019