He was born in Aden, Yemen, the son of the late Ernest A. and Elizabeth D. (Burrell) Bunn. Terry was a graduate of Cambridge University in England and worked as a computer programmer in the United States, retiring from Bowman Gray Hospital, Wake Forest University.







Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Jeremy and his wife, Maria, and Andrew and his wife, Tullan. He also leaves five grandchildren, Samara, Providence June, Callope Rosie, Astrid and Nicholas; as well as a brother, Robert Bunn and his wife, Joan, of Northern Ireland; and several nephews and nieces. Terry also leaves behind his faithful companion, Ruby, his Brittany Spaniel. He was also the brother of the late David Bunn.







Services will be held at a later date in Northern Ireland.







FALMOUTH - Terence Bunn, 79, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons. He was the loving husband of Teresa J. (Ramey) Bunn.

