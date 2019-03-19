Terence A. Storey

CUMBERLAND - Terence A. Storey, 48, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 1, 1971, the son of Charles and the late Beverly Storey.

Terence graduated from Greely in 1990. At the age of 15, he began working for Cumberland Texaco as a mechanic for many years. He had a fond love for children, animals and the outdoors. Most who knew him, would say that he had a big heart and was a gentle bear.

He is survived by his father and stepmother Paula; his sister, Margaret; and his nephew Gage.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. An interment will be held at a later date in the spring. Arrangements are under the care direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln. Yarmouth, ME, 04096. 846-4011.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Storey Family

Scholarship Fund

Bath Savings Bank

424 U.S. Rte #1

P.O. Box 1300

Yarmouth, ME, 04096

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019
