NORTH BERWICK - Tammy J. McCue, 49, of North Berwick, died in Sanford on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Tammy was born in Dover, N.H. on Dec. 29, 1969. She grew up in Somersworth where she attended local schools. She liked spending time at home. She enjoyed reading and watching movies. She had several pets over the years and loved them all, especially her current dog, Buddy. Tammy had a wonderful, kind heart and deeply cared for others. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Tammy was predeceased by her brother, Timothy J. McCue.
Surviving are her son and grandson, Darryk and Jep Doucette of Somersworth, N.H.; her mother and stepfather, Jerilynn and George Libby of Limerick; her father and stepmother, Terrence and Cindy McCue of Florida; her stepbrother, Michael Libby of Amherst, N.H., as well as many other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, at the Riverside Cemetery located on Main Street in Cornish.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the National Hemophilia Foundation
ATTN: Development Department
7 Penn Plaza
Suite 1204
New York, NY 10001 or online at hemophilia.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 18, 2019