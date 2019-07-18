Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammy J. McCue. View Sign Obituary

NORTH BERWICK - Tammy J. McCue, 49, of North Berwick, died in Sanford on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Tammy was born in Dover, N.H. on Dec. 29, 1969. She grew up in Somersworth where she attended local schools. She liked spending time at home. She enjoyed reading and watching movies. She had several pets over the years and loved them all, especially her current dog, Buddy. Tammy had a wonderful, kind heart and deeply cared for others. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Tammy was predeceased by her brother, Timothy J. McCue.



Surviving are her son and grandson, Darryk and Jep Doucette of Somersworth, N.H.; her mother and stepfather, Jerilynn and George Libby of Limerick; her father and stepmother, Terrence and Cindy McCue of Florida; her stepbrother, Michael Libby of Amherst, N.H., as well as many other loving family members.



A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, at the Riverside Cemetery located on Main Street in Cornish.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the National Hemophilia Foundation



ATTN: Development Department



7 Penn Plaza



Suite 1204



New York, NY 10001 or online at







NORTH BERWICK - Tammy J. McCue, 49, of North Berwick, died in Sanford on Saturday, July 6, 2019.Tammy was born in Dover, N.H. on Dec. 29, 1969. She grew up in Somersworth where she attended local schools. She liked spending time at home. She enjoyed reading and watching movies. She had several pets over the years and loved them all, especially her current dog, Buddy. Tammy had a wonderful, kind heart and deeply cared for others. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.Tammy was predeceased by her brother, Timothy J. McCue.Surviving are her son and grandson, Darryk and Jep Doucette of Somersworth, N.H.; her mother and stepfather, Jerilynn and George Libby of Limerick; her father and stepmother, Terrence and Cindy McCue of Florida; her stepbrother, Michael Libby of Amherst, N.H., as well as many other loving family members.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, at the Riverside Cemetery located on Main Street in Cornish.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the National Hemophilia FoundationATTN: Development Department7 Penn PlazaSuite 1204New York, NY 10001 or online at hemophilia.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com