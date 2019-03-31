Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Small Hamblet. View Sign

GRAY - Sylvia Small Hamblet passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.Sylvia was born on June, 8, 1941, in Solon, Maine, to William and Elizabeth Small. They moved from Solon to New Gloucester where Sylvia attended schools, graduating in 1959 as valedictorian of her class. In 1961, she married George Hamblet and they were married 58 years. They had four children, Terrance, Lisa (Kenneth) Skilling, Craig and Chris. She also had three grandsons, Branden, Jeremy and Andrew, all whom she simply adored. She is also survived by two sisters, Sherry Lane and Sandra Kimball as well as many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at the Gray American Legion on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., and a memorial service will be held in May.







GRAY - Sylvia Small Hamblet passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.Sylvia was born on June, 8, 1941, in Solon, Maine, to William and Elizabeth Small. They moved from Solon to New Gloucester where Sylvia attended schools, graduating in 1959 as valedictorian of her class. In 1961, she married George Hamblet and they were married 58 years. They had four children, Terrance, Lisa (Kenneth) Skilling, Craig and Chris. She also had three grandsons, Branden, Jeremy and Andrew, all whom she simply adored. She is also survived by two sisters, Sherry Lane and Sandra Kimball as well as many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at the Gray American Legion on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., and a memorial service will be held in May. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019

