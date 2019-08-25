BREWER - Sylvia A. Leighton, 89, formerly of Portland, died on Aug. 18, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Brunswick, one of 10 children, the daughter of George W. and Phyllis M. (Smith) Blackwell.
She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1948 and then attended Northeast Business School where she earned a secretarial degree. She worked in Portland until 1953 when she married Merton K. Leighton and moved to Bridgton. In 1968, she and her family moved to Portland where she then worked more than 20 years at Morse, Payson, and Noyes Insurance retiring in 1992. Sylvia then enjoyed many years of retirement and living in Westbrook.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland. A reception will follow Jones, Rich & Barnes, 199 Woodford St. Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019