DURHAM - On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Suzanne Noel Verrier passed away at her home in Durham, Maine at the age of 76. Suzy was born on June 15, 1946, to Robert and Valda Verrier. She grew up in Prouts Neck and North Yarmouth, Maine, and attended Waynfleet School. When she was a young woman, she was a successful children's book illustrator, and later author. She wrote and illustrated the Maine children's classic "Titus Tidewater." She lived in New York City as a young woman, but returned to North Yarmouth, Maine in her 30s. She raised her two daughters in North Yarmouth, Stacy from her marriage to Jack Henderson Jr., and Molly from her marriage to Peter Rysman. She was an avid farmer and gardener and opened Forevergreen Farm and Nursery, where she specialized in growing and selling old-fashioned roses. Suzy went on to write two books about her beloved roses – "Rosa Rugosa" and "Rosa Gallica." Her knowledge of old-fashioned roses and gardening prowess were treasured among fellow gardeners. After the adventure of a lifetime sailing from Maine to the Caribbean, she started a new farm and business in Phippsburg, Maine, with her partner, Kai Jacobs. North Creek Farm was a magical oasis where Suzy sold roses, gardening supplies, eclectic treasures, and had a wonderful café. She loved to cook and entertain, and was passionate about providing a warm café where Phippsburg locals could come all winter long – even Thanksgiving and Christmas day. When she wasn't gardening or cooking, she was enjoying her pets or watching wildlife – her favorite pastime. Suzy is survived by her husband, Michael Wormald; daughters, Stacy Leafsong and Molly Rysman; and her five grandchildren.







