YARMOUTH - Suzanne M. Freeman (Cormier, Lavigne), 77, wife of Robert Freeman, deceased, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was at peace, back in her beloved Maine and attended by her daughters, Pamela Lavigne Caron and Linda Lavigne Guitard.
Suzanne was born July 4, 1942 to Leo J. and Estelle M. Cormier of Rumford. She attended Cathedral High School and studied business at Saint Joseph's College. She worked as a dispatcher for Windham Police Department and was a retired corrections officer serving at the Maine State Correctional Center in Windham.
She was a strong supporter of the military and founded the Blue Banner Award recognizing families of deployed military with hand-made quilts. Suzanne was a talented quilter and painter and owned her own craft store at her home in Windham. She greatly enjoyed quilting and left behind a legacy of beautiful quilts for family, friends and deserving veterans. She spent many joyful years with her husband, Bob, touring the country in their RV, enjoying the beauty of our National Parks, relaxing at their cottage in Prince Edward Island, wintering at MacDill Airforce Base in Tampa Fla. and spending extended periods of time with family in Maine and Utah.
She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Pamela Lavigne and Stephen Caron of Windham, and Linda Lavigne and Colton Guitard of Mesa, Ariz., formally of Park City, Utah; and her two granddaughters, Madison and Mayley Guitard. As well she leaves behind two brothers, Gary Cormier of Enfield, Conn. and James Cormier of San Juan, Calif., her sister-in-law, Pauline Cormier of Portland; seven nieces and nephews; and extended family spread throughout the country.
Her surviving family would like to thank Coastal Manor for their kind care in her final years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m., at Hollis Center Baptist Church, 388 Hollis Rd (Rte. 202), Hollis. Reception to follow. Suzanne will be laid to rest with her mother and father in the family plot at St. John's Cemetery in Rumford. She was well loved and will be missed; may she rest in peace.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019