Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne M. (Cromier, Levigne) Freeman. View Sign Obituary

YARMOUTH - Suzanne M. Freeman (Cormier, Lavigne), 77, wife of Robert Freeman, deceased, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was at peace, back in her beloved Maine and attended by her daughters, Pamela Lavigne Caron and Linda Lavigne Guitard.



Suzanne was born July 4, 1942 to Leo J. and Estelle M. Cormier of Rumford. She attended Cathedral High School and studied business at Saint Joseph's College. She worked as a dispatcher for Windham Police Department and was a retired corrections officer serving at the Maine State Correctional Center in Windham.



She was a strong supporter of the military and founded the Blue Banner Award recognizing families of deployed military with hand-made quilts. Suzanne was a talented quilter and painter and owned her own craft store at her home in Windham. She greatly enjoyed quilting and left behind a legacy of beautiful quilts for family, friends and deserving veterans. She spent many joyful years with her husband, Bob, touring the country in their RV, enjoying the beauty of our National Parks, relaxing at their cottage in Prince Edward Island, wintering at MacDill Airforce Base in Tampa Fla. and spending extended periods of time with family in Maine and Utah.



She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Pamela Lavigne and Stephen Caron of Windham, and Linda Lavigne and Colton Guitard of Mesa, Ariz., formally of Park City, Utah; and her two granddaughters, Madison and Mayley Guitard. As well she leaves behind two brothers, Gary Cormier of Enfield, Conn. and James Cormier of San Juan, Calif., her sister-in-law, Pauline Cormier of Portland; seven nieces and nephews; and extended family spread throughout the country.



Her surviving family would like to thank Coastal Manor for their kind care in her final years.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m., at Hollis Center Baptist Church, 388 Hollis Rd (Rte. 202), Hollis. Reception to follow. Suzanne will be laid to rest with her mother and father in the family plot at St. John's Cemetery in Rumford. She was well loved and will be missed; may she rest in peace.



Please visit







YARMOUTH - Suzanne M. Freeman (Cormier, Lavigne), 77, wife of Robert Freeman, deceased, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was at peace, back in her beloved Maine and attended by her daughters, Pamela Lavigne Caron and Linda Lavigne Guitard.Suzanne was born July 4, 1942 to Leo J. and Estelle M. Cormier of Rumford. She attended Cathedral High School and studied business at Saint Joseph's College. She worked as a dispatcher for Windham Police Department and was a retired corrections officer serving at the Maine State Correctional Center in Windham.She was a strong supporter of the military and founded the Blue Banner Award recognizing families of deployed military with hand-made quilts. Suzanne was a talented quilter and painter and owned her own craft store at her home in Windham. She greatly enjoyed quilting and left behind a legacy of beautiful quilts for family, friends and deserving veterans. She spent many joyful years with her husband, Bob, touring the country in their RV, enjoying the beauty of our National Parks, relaxing at their cottage in Prince Edward Island, wintering at MacDill Airforce Base in Tampa Fla. and spending extended periods of time with family in Maine and Utah.She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Pamela Lavigne and Stephen Caron of Windham, and Linda Lavigne and Colton Guitard of Mesa, Ariz., formally of Park City, Utah; and her two granddaughters, Madison and Mayley Guitard. As well she leaves behind two brothers, Gary Cormier of Enfield, Conn. and James Cormier of San Juan, Calif., her sister-in-law, Pauline Cormier of Portland; seven nieces and nephews; and extended family spread throughout the country.Her surviving family would like to thank Coastal Manor for their kind care in her final years.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m., at Hollis Center Baptist Church, 388 Hollis Rd (Rte. 202), Hollis. Reception to follow. Suzanne will be laid to rest with her mother and father in the family plot at St. John's Cemetery in Rumford. She was well loved and will be missed; may she rest in peace.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Suzanne's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com