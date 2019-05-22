Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Gateway 1515 NE 106th Ave Portland , OR 97220 (503)-256-0606 Obituary

PORTLAND - Suzanne L. Dworak, 77, of Saco, formerly of Portland, died surrounded by family after a brief hospitalization on May 17, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.



She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Portland, to the late Clifford S. and Doris E. (Gillespie) Ricker.



Suzanne was an office worker for many years until illness forced an early retirement. But more importantly, and central to her life, Suzanne was a mother of five. Similar to so many of her contemporaries, she worked hard to provide a roof over her children's heads and food on the table. Her determined efforts and decisions took the family to live for brief periods in Maryland and California, but Maine was always home.



Suzanne possessed a warm and loving spirit, and would always extend a friendly smile to anyone she encountered. She was curious and inquisitive about the world, and her love of reading and a quest for knowledge were passed to her children. Suzanne was humble and full of compassion for those in need. Her philosophy and politics were informed by her life's experiences



Suzanne never stopped caring for her children, even well into their adult years. Her home was always open to them, with a spare bedroom and a hot meal at the ready. Now, Suzanne's health struggles have come to an end, and while her children are immensely saddened by her passing, they remain deeply appreciative of all she did to care for and teach them valuable lessons in life.



Suzanne is survived by her brother and his wife, John C. and Patty Ricker of Sparta, N.J; her daughters, Kelly S. Brogan of Wake Forest, N.C., Maureen M. Dealaman of Yarmouth and Janice P. Morin of Old Orchard Beach, her sons, Thomas A. Brogan of Union City, Calif. and Michael C. Brogan of Tokyo, Japan; her nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Her children wish to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Special Care Unit Two at Maine Medical Center for the tender, understanding, and compassionate care given to Suzanne and her family during this most difficult period.



Suzanne never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services.



