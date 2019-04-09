Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Suzanne Bernard Ewing passed away April 5, 2019, after several months of declining health.Sue was born Oct. 9, 1928, in New Orleans, La., the youngest child of Joseph and Marcelle Grima Bernard. She graduated from the Louise S. McGehee school in 1946. At the suggestion of a favorite teacher, she bucked local custom and applied to Radcliffe College. In Cambridge, she delighted in the cultural diversity and stimulating environment. She graduated with a degree in anthropology.While working in Boston after graduation, Sue was introduced to Robert M. Ewing at a dinner. After an inauspicious start, Bob's integrity and character won Sue's heart. They were married in 1953 in New Orleans. They were lifelong Catholics with a love of music, theatre and nature, and together they developed a strong commitment to social justice and conservation.Sue and Bob first settled in Belmont, Mass. With three children under the age of three, they moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine. By 1968, the family had expanded to eight children and they moved to Portland. Sue managed the cooking, ferrying, educational and social engagements of the household with unceasing energy and grace. She also opened her home to numerous relatives and international students, as well as an immigrant family settling in America.Sue served on several community boards, including the YWCA, where she taught adults how to swim. Later, she studied clinical pastoral education and volunteered in the chaplain's office at Maine Medical Center for many years. While doing pastoral work she recognized the need for free accommodations for people who traveled great distances to visit family at the hospital. When their nest emptied, Sue and Bob created an apartment in their home to meet this need. Sue energetically supported peace, social justice, and environmental concerns. You might have seen her car with the "END WAR" license plate zipping along Portland streets.Sue and Bob were together for 52 full and wonderful years. When his health began to decline, she navigated each change with grit and love. After his death in 2005, she was determined to live life to the fullest, embracing new adventures and connecting with friends far and wide. In her mid-80s she hiked 50 miles of the Camino de Santiago in Spain. She regularly visited the ecumenical community of Taizé in France, and attended annual Call to Action Catholic Conferences.To her grandchildren, "Mumps" was an inspiration and a source of encouragement in the great and small events of their lives. Her energy, love of a joke, optimism, and enjoyment of large and small pleasures were contagious.In 2016, Sue moved to Scarborough, where she made many new and dear friends. When declining health forced her to give up her independence, she met the drastic change with characteristic strength, dignity, and resolve. Sue's welcoming smile lit the room whenever a visitor came calling.Sue is survived by her eight children (and spouses): Joseph Ewing (Kim Roberts), Charles Ewing (Karen Norton), Martha Nix (Timothy), Abigail Zelz (Eric), Robert Ewing (partner: Joan Wu), Nancy Ewing (Scott Haskell), Suzanne Nacar (Alex), and Sarah Ewing (Stephen Gorry); and by grandchildren, Eli and Phoebe Ewing, Abigail and Caroline Ewing, Sarah, Rachel, and Rebekah Nix, Charlotte Zelz, David and Jonas Gerhard Ewing, Anna and Andrew Flury (Joan's children), Jackson Haskell, and Benjamin and Sylvia Nacar.A funeral Mass for Sue will be held at Portland's Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers,Sue requested donationsbe made to: Maine CoastHeritage Trust1 Bowdoin Mill Island #201Topsham, ME 04086or, Café Reconcile1631 Oretha CastleHaley Blvd.New Orleans, LA 70113







