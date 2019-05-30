PORTLAND - Susanne H. Lakin, 83, of Portland, passed away with her family by her side on May 24, 2019.
She was born in Portland on Aug. 15, 1935 to the late Michael and Catherine Colello of Viesti Foggia, Italy. She graduated from Portland High School in 1953. She married the late Lawrence E. Lakin in 1954, and they lived together in Portland for 44 years until Lawrence's death in 1998. Sue continued to live in Portland until her death.
Sue is survived by five children, John Lakin of Las Cruces, N.M., James Lakin of Portland, Michele Lee of Falmouth, David Lakin of Buxton, and Lawrence "Buddy" Lakin of Westbrook. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Sue was predeceased by her loving daughter, Vickie Lynn Lakin in 2006.
Sue was an accomplished Italian cook and she passed that talent on to all her children. She was like a mother to many of the children who filled her kitchen on Munjoy Hill where she raised her family. She was immensely proud of her family; the love and compassion she held in her heart for family and friends was one of the many qualities that brought light to this world. She spent many summers and vacations with her brothers and sisters and all their children at camp on the Saco River. Many fond memories were made with the family "UPTA CAMP"
Per Sue's request there will be no services; cremation and internment in the family plot will be private.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 30, 2019