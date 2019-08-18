CAPE ELIZABETH - Susan "Susie" Winslow Scully, 84, of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully Aug. 17, 2019, at The Landing assisted living facility in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. She was blessed to have her three children and three grandchildren at her side during her last days of life. She was born in Boston, the younger daughter of Gordon and Janet Winslow, and grew up in Needham, Mass. After she graduated from high school, she spent three years at Dickinson College and finished her bachelor's degree a few years later at the University of Maine. She was married in 1956 to George (Joe) Scully and spent her time raising her children, supporting her husband, and maintaining the household. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a good friend to many. She was known to lend a hand to anyone in need. She was an avid seeker of spiritual knowledge. She is remembered as a soft-hearted, kind and generous woman who had many loves, including reading and writing poetry, taking long walks, biking, reading spiritual books, laughing and being silly, playing games, eating good food, and generally enjoying life.She is survived by her oldest child, Jenn Shaffer of Danville, Pa., her middle son, Jim Scully of Casco, and her youngest son, John Scully of Nairobi, Kenya, along with her grandchildren, Jasmine Elmore, Tyler Scully, and Angel Palmer. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.For any who wish, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Midcoast Humane (Animal Shelter) at 27 Atlantic Highway, Edgecomb, ME 04556.
