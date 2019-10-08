PORTLAND - Susan Lee Marston passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, after a strong battle with an extended illness. Susan was born in Portland, Maine, on June 11, 1953, the daughter of George M. and Mary (Lawrence) Marston. Sue graduated from Deering High School and went on to work for New England Telephone in various positions and retired from Verizon.
Sue married her life partner, Gordon Linniken, and lived in Casco and Portland, Maine. Sue enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and traveling with her many family and dear friends.
Sue was a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews and shared many special memories. She was also a godmother. Sue's cats brought great joy to her life. Sue was blessed with many treasured friends, family and loved ones. All who were fortunate enough to know Sue will remember her for her loving, giving spirit and will miss her very much with many special memories.
Sue was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Gordon Linniken, and her sister, Nancy Marston. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Robert Judith Johnson.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a light reception will follow. Burial will be at 12 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to:
The Hart of Maine Adoptive Center and the Diabetes Association.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019