PORTLAND - Susan Jane (Rogers) Burnell, a lifelong resident of Portland, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a brief illness.
Sue, as she was known, born on Feb. 12, 1950, in Saco, was the daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Rogers. She graduated Deering High School in 1968, going on to attend the Plus Gray School of Business graduating in 1970. After graduating, Sue was initially employed in the medical field before a longtime position working for P.D. Merrill at Merrill's Marine Terminal. She most recently was employed at L.L. Bean.
Sue was an accomplished athlete early on. She was state champion in mixed doubles tennis while at Deering High School. As a skilled golfer, she beat the odds with two holes-in-one in her golfing career, and won 13 golf championships at Willowdale Golf Course in Scarborough.
Sue enjoyed camping and the restaurants and pubs of Portland, Maine. Sue had a ribald joke for any occasion, even joking with the nurses at Mercy Hospital. She was an auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, American Legion, and Royal Order of Moose in Portland.
Sue is survived by her husband of 49 years, George; her beloved dog, Blue; and their nephew and his wife, Jon and Rachel Millett. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward.
Friends are invited to a celebration of Sue's life on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 3 p.m., at The Portland Eagles, 184 St. John Street, Portland, Maine.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations to:
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
PO Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019