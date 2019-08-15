Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Obituary

WINDHAM - Susan Colleen Charczenko, 67, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Aug. 12, 2019, at her home in Windham. She was born on Oct. 30, 1951, the daughter of Walter and Shirley (Bulger) Bagster.



Susan, "Suey" grew up in Portland and was a graduate of Deering High School in the class of 1970. On June 23, 1972, she married Jacob "Jimmy" Charczenko. Together they made their home in Windham, raising their children, Katryna and Joshua. She was employed as a Medicare specialist for different companies throughout the years. She furthered her education and graduated with an associate degree from Andover College in 2004.



Suey enjoyed traveling, cooking and playing Scrabble. Some of her favorite past times include playing bunko, and going to the casino to play bingo and try her luck at the slots. Suey could often be seen sitting on her porch, looking at her flowers and watching the birds. A true American, she loved her country and proudly displayed it's colors. By far, her biggest passion in life has been her family and friends; a selfless person, Suey has looked after countless children over the years, caring for them as her own, lovingly known as the "Town Mom". Her home was an "open door" policy and all have been welcomed throughout the years.



She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Jacob "Jimmy" Charczenko; her children, Katryna Treuhaft and her husband, Jarett, and Joshua Charczenko and his fiancé Natalie LaPointe; grandchildren, James Treuhaft, and Amelia and Juliette Charczenko; sisters, Barbara Marsden and Karen Ricker and her husband Alan; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.



God Bless America! Go Red Sox!



A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062 where a funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. To express condolences or participate in Susan's online tribute, please visit







WINDHAM - Susan Colleen Charczenko, 67, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Aug. 12, 2019, at her home in Windham. She was born on Oct. 30, 1951, the daughter of Walter and Shirley (Bulger) Bagster.Susan, "Suey" grew up in Portland and was a graduate of Deering High School in the class of 1970. On June 23, 1972, she married Jacob "Jimmy" Charczenko. Together they made their home in Windham, raising their children, Katryna and Joshua. She was employed as a Medicare specialist for different companies throughout the years. She furthered her education and graduated with an associate degree from Andover College in 2004.Suey enjoyed traveling, cooking and playing Scrabble. Some of her favorite past times include playing bunko, and going to the casino to play bingo and try her luck at the slots. Suey could often be seen sitting on her porch, looking at her flowers and watching the birds. A true American, she loved her country and proudly displayed it's colors. By far, her biggest passion in life has been her family and friends; a selfless person, Suey has looked after countless children over the years, caring for them as her own, lovingly known as the "Town Mom". Her home was an "open door" policy and all have been welcomed throughout the years.She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Jacob "Jimmy" Charczenko; her children, Katryna Treuhaft and her husband, Jarett, and Joshua Charczenko and his fiancé Natalie LaPointe; grandchildren, James Treuhaft, and Amelia and Juliette Charczenko; sisters, Barbara Marsden and Karen Ricker and her husband Alan; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.God Bless America! Go Red Sox!A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062 where a funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. To express condolences or participate in Susan's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com