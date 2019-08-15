WINDHAM - Susan Colleen Charczenko, 67, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Aug. 12, 2019, at her home in Windham. She was born on Oct. 30, 1951, the daughter of Walter and Shirley (Bulger) Bagster.
Susan, "Suey" grew up in Portland and was a graduate of Deering High School in the class of 1970. On June 23, 1972, she married Jacob "Jimmy" Charczenko. Together they made their home in Windham, raising their children, Katryna and Joshua. She was employed as a Medicare specialist for different companies throughout the years. She furthered her education and graduated with an associate degree from Andover College in 2004.
Suey enjoyed traveling, cooking and playing Scrabble. Some of her favorite past times include playing bunko, and going to the casino to play bingo and try her luck at the slots. Suey could often be seen sitting on her porch, looking at her flowers and watching the birds. A true American, she loved her country and proudly displayed it's colors. By far, her biggest passion in life has been her family and friends; a selfless person, Suey has looked after countless children over the years, caring for them as her own, lovingly known as the "Town Mom". Her home was an "open door" policy and all have been welcomed throughout the years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Jacob "Jimmy" Charczenko; her children, Katryna Treuhaft and her husband, Jarett, and Joshua Charczenko and his fiancé Natalie LaPointe; grandchildren, James Treuhaft, and Amelia and Juliette Charczenko; sisters, Barbara Marsden and Karen Ricker and her husband Alan; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
God Bless America! Go Red Sox!
A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062 where a funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. To express condolences or participate in Susan's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019