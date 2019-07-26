Guest Book View Sign Obituary

COLYTON, DEVON England - Susan A. Randall, 49 passed away at her home after losing her battle to ovarian cancer on July 14, 2019. She was born Feb. 18, 1970 in Biddeford. She was the daughter to Bernice A. Tousignant of Homosassa, Fla. and Robert E. Randall (deceased). She attended schools in Old Orchard Beach. Susan worked at MEMIC in Portland and then UNUM for many years, both in the Portland office and latterly in Dorking, Bristol and Basingstoke, England. Most recently she was employed by Francis Clark LLP in Exeter, England as a Learning and Development Consultant.



In the summer of 1999 in Portland, Susan met the man who would eventually become her husband, Jeremy Mears of Seaton, England. He had recently embarked on a year-long trip travelling the world and made a stop in Portland. Following several years of a transatlantic relationship, in 2002 Susan moved to England to be with Jeremy and remained there until her death.



Susan would be described by all who loved her as bold, fearless, energetic, fun-loving and very giving. She was a selfless person who did more and gave to others while never asking or wanting anything in return. Susan was not a religious person, but a good friend of hers once described her as "one of the most Christian people she knew". Her smile was infectious and her positive attitude both before and throughout her illness, were an inspiration to many of us around her.



Susan's love of life brought her to many places around the globe. Travelling with her husband, family and friends was her life's enjoyment. In her short life, Susan travelled more than most could dream of. Susan's adventures gave her and all around her happiness. She met many in her travels and became lifelong friends to many of those people.



Susan's family meant everything to her. She especially enjoyed coming home to Maine in the fall to see the foliage season and visiting during the winter months to enjoy the snow.



Susan leaves behind her husband and life partner of 20 years, Jeremy Mears; her mother, Bernice Tousignant; brother Raymond P. Randall and his wife, Alice, brother Donald W. Randall and wife, Lisa, sister Sandra L. Histen and husband, Steve, sister Sheila R. Dilios and husband, Chris, Sharon A. Zauhar and husband, Ed; nieces and nephews include, Catrina Walker, Anthony Randall, William Histen, Amanda Zauhar, Stephanie Randall, Andrew Histen, Charlie Zauhar, Arianna Dilios, Matthew Dilios; great-nieces, Cellina and Hannah Walker and great-nephew, Garrett Walker.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Target Ovarian Cancer at







