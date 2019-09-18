Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stuart Ward Jackson. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Obituary

STANDISH - Our Dad, Stuart Ward Jackson "Stu" of Standish was born on Nov. 27,1934 to Mary and Winthrop Jackson in Portland, Maine. Dad passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, Sept. 14.



Dad was a basketball star at Falmouth High and also at UMO. Working summers laying pipe for the Portland Water District with his dad was a source of great pride and joy. He impacted many lives as a history/math teacher for 30+ years, eventually retiring from Greely High School in 1989.



Dad enjoyed life! He loved fishing, rice pudding, Ken's fried clams in batter, boats and his beloved dogs. He was a good listener and had a remarkable memory. Dad was a talented artist, enjoyed movies, M*A*S*H , the NY Giants and "his" Celtics.



He and mom built a log camp on East Grand Lake in Danforth where our family summered for many years. There he made life-long friends and enduring memories. His final years were spent in his Sebago Lake dream home with Mom.



He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Dana and sister-in-law, Pat, of Windham. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Graves Jackson, who he cherished and loved for 61 beautiful years. Also surviving, are his brother Robert and wife Reata of Haverhill, Mass. Together, our parents raised two daughters, Diana Violette and her husband Jim of Westbrook and Sheryl Autry and her husband Gordon of Standish. Dad was especially proud of his five "aMainezing" grandchildren, Matthew, Kathryn and Greg Violette and CJ and Ben Autry.



To honor dad, we will gather at Spring Meadows, 59 Lewiston Rd, in Gray on Friday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m. Please join us.



Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME. To express condolences or participate in Stu's online tribute, please visit



In honor of our Dad



memorial contributions are welcomed at:



Portland Veterinary Emergency



and Specialty Care



739 Warren Ave. 04103



(878-3121) or:



a







