KENNEBUNK - Stuart Vincent Flavin Jr., 80, of Kennebunk, Maine, formerly of Newark, N.Y., died Aug. 30, 2019 while doing what he loved, kayaking off from his beloved Goose Rocks Beach, where he served as a lifeguard during the '50s and '60s.
Stu was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Biddeford, Maine, the son of Stuart and Eleanor (Mahaney) Flavin. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from RPI. Stu worked in the aerospace industry and was President and General Manager of Wright Components in Phelps, N.Y. As a person, who was very giving of his time, Stu served as president of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Board as well as serving on the boards of Rochester, N.Y., General Hospital and United Way in both Newark and Kennebunk. He was the past president of the Newark Country Club. Stu and his wife, Ellie (Watts) recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
As an avid outdoorsman, Stu enjoyed hunting and fishing and the beauty of nature. He enjoyed his time as docent at Laudholm Farms and volunteered at the Animal Welfare Society. He had many interests including travel, woodworking, reading, sudoku, crossword puzzles, sports, and especially, walking the beach with his beloved dogs Rosie and Connor. Stu loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with them at Goose Rocks Beach.
Stu is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ellie; his daughters, Kate (Mark) Badertscher and Beth Flavin; his son, Trip (Dawn Pelton) Flavin, III; his brother, Dr. David P. (Catherine Casey) Flavin; his grandchildren, Stuart and Olivia Badertscher and Kaila and Torin Pelton-Flavin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine. Following Stu's wishes, funeral services will be private.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Stu's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to:
Wells Reserve at Laudholm
342 Laudholm Farm Road
Wells, ME 04090, or
Animal Welfare Society
P.O. Box 43
West Kennebunk, ME 04094
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019