Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Memorial service 10:00 AM Pride's Corner Congregational Church 235 Pride St. Westbrook , ME

WESTBROOK - Steven W. White, 60, passed away from cancer on Aug. 24, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 6, 1959 in New Britain, Conn., a son of Robert E. White and Priscilla (Hall) Wallace.Steve, better known as "Whitey", grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School in the class of 1979, and later attended SMVTI. On June 4, 1988, he married Muriel Fournier. Steve was a hardworking man with an un-paralled work ethic which he instilled in his children. There was nothing he was more proud of than his children and grandchildren's accomplishments, success and happiness. He was employed as a young teen and never stopped working, even during the early stages of his illness. He worked for Cianbro, Portland Glass and Sign Design over the past 45 years. As a landlord, he took great pride in the upkeep of his properties and the care of his tenants. In the winter he could often be seen early in the morning clearing the snow for his tenants. He would often remind us "They don't make them like me anymore." As a youngster, Steve spent a lot of time in the garage with his father where he developed his love for automobiles. He was a NASCAR fan who attended many races with his father and son. He was a jack of all trades who could fix anything, and was often the one people called when an extra hand was needed or in an emergency. Steve was incredibly dependable and was a man his family and friends turned to for guidance and rational advice. A family man, he was "Papa" to his three grandchildren, Aiden, Sebastian and Giavanna, who he adored. Steve remained incredibly positive and optimistic throughout his yearlong battle with cancer, not giving in and even continuing to discuss his ambitions right up until the end. He is survived by his loving wife, Muriel White; his children and their spouses, Toby White and Ana Paula, and Vanessa White and Rick Petaccia; his three beloved grandchildren; his mother, Priscilla Wallace, his father, Robert White and his partner, Joanne Lumino; his sister, Coleen Cupka and her husband David, and stepsister Laurie Beal and her husband Randy; his nephew Nathan Cupka; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Irving "Wally" Wallace.Special thanks to the compassionate staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, and Dr. Mark Wrona and his team.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m.at the Pride's Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St. Westbrook, ME 04092. A Celebration of Life will follow. Announcement will be made at the church. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Steve's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Dr. Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

