PEAKS ISLAND - Steven J. MacIsaac, 74, of Peaks Island passed away on June 30, 2019 after a long illness. He was born May 24, 1945 in Boston, Mass. to George and Mildred Hurlburt MacIsaac. Steve was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and Boston University.



His early career was as a transportation planner and grantwriter at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. He also taught transportation planning in the graduate school of Northeastern University. Following his retirement from the MBTA, Steve moved to Peaks Island where he had spent summers since childhood. Once settled in his new home he established a project management training and consulting firm in which he participated until his death.



Steve was greatly interested in architecture and history. With his wife he built or renovated a number of homes on Peaks Island. For many years he volunteered at the Fifth Maine Regiment Museum helping with building restoration and island history projects. He also served on the Boards of the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport and the Trefethen Evergreen Improvement Association on Peaks Island.



Steve particularly enjoyed traveling with his family. Together they visited Europe, Turkey, Mexico, Canada, South America and several southeast Asian countries. He loved trying new foods and experiencing new cultures including riding elephants in India and learning Latin dances in Argentina.



Steve is survived by his mother; his wife of 48 years Kimberly Erico MacIsaac of Peaks Island; daughters Courtney MacIsaac of Portland and Marisa MacIsaac of Peaks Island; brothers Douglas and wife Ann Marie of Mexico, Donald and wife Denise of Yarmouthport, Mass., sisters Phyllis MacIsaac and husband Fred O'Keefe of Peaks Island, Laura and husband Terry McCann and Linda and husband Jay Prybylo all of Harpswell, Joanne MacIsaac and partner Ron DeLucia of Medford, Mass.; and many aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Steve's online guestbook at



A Memorial Mass will be held in August at St. Christopher's Church on Peaks Island. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.



If desired, donations in Steve's memory



may be made to the:



Peaks Island



Health Center



87 Central Avenue



Peaks Island, ME 04108







