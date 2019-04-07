Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve John Obrin Jr.. View Sign

TOPSHAM - Steve J. Obrin Jr. 76, died Thursday April 4, 2019 at his home in Topsham. Steve was born Jan. 10, 1943 in Brunswick to Steve J. Sr. and Blanche (Bosse) Obrin.



He grew up in Pejepscot Village, attended St. Andrews Mission and graduated from Brunswick High School with the class of 1961. He attended the University of Maine in Lewiston and the University of New York Management School in Albany, N.Y. Steve served in the



Steve started working for St. John's Credit Union in 1975 and retired from Atlantic Federal Credit Union as President/CEO after 34 years of employment. Steve credits two mentors as being instrumental in his career, Ray Swissler and John Sutton. He served as Director of Maine Credit Union League, and Chairman of the board for Tricorp Federal Credit Union.



He was a 50 year member of the Brunswick Golf Club, a member of Post #202 American Legion of Topsham, Past Exalted Ruler and 60 year member of the Lewiston



Steve was predeceased by his wife, Therese (Bonenfant) Obrin, a brother, Michael R. Obrin and a sister, Bernadette Richards-Washburn. He is survived by three daughters, Tina M. Sturgess and her husband Geoffrey of Topsham, Nicole S. Twyman and her husband Matthew of San Francisco, Calif., and Jill R. Pyle and her husband Ernest of Portland, Ore., a son Steve J. "Pip" Obrin III and his wife Jennifer of Durham; a brother Joseph R. Obrin of Topsham, two sisters, Cynthia MacFarlane of Hampton, N.H. and Suzanne Multer and her husband Harvey of Hollis, eight grandchildren, Jacob and Lauren Sturgess, Sydney and Dylan Twyman, Owen and Wyatt Pyle, Alyssa and William Obrin.



Visiting hours will be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday April 10, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. There will be a celebration of Steve's life from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday April 11 at the Elks Lodge 2043, 179 Park Row in Brunswick. A private graveside committal will be held at a later date.







29 Federal St

Brunswick , ME 04011

