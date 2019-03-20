Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Thompson Whyte. View Sign

TAMPA, Fla. - Stephen Thompson Whyte, 76, passed away Friday, Feb.15, 2019, in Tampa, Fla., after a long period of declining health.Steve was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 18, 1942, the first of six children to Mary Olive "Molly" Thompson Whyte and Richard Vantine Whyte. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School, class of '61. He had many fond memories of growing up in the 50s. To the great consternation of his father, after school Steve would throw open the windows in his third floor bedroom, and blast the rock-n-roll music over the neighborhood. His favorite song, of course, was "Good Golly Miss Molly".With his outgoing, gregarious personality, it was easy for Steve to make friends. He had many stories to tell about "hanging out" with Ronnie Stone and Teddy Everest in the Deering Highlands neighborhood. The times he spent playing poker and shooting pool with his favorite cousin, Charles Sumner Foss, always remained special to Steve. In addition to golf and fishing, Steve also enjoyed restoring classic cars. His first was a Model T Ford, but his favorite was a gift to his father: A green 1954 Mercury, to match the family car Steve learned to drive on.Steve served in the Navy from 1961-1966. He was stationed at Little Creek Base, Norfolk, Va., and served aboard the USS Spiegel Grove (LSD-32). After his discharge, Steve worked in sales and management, and his bright, friendly personality made him a natural in that environment. In Troy, Ohio, Steve advanced from assistant manager of the BF Goodrich Tire and Appliance store, to owner. Close to retirement, Steve transferred to Daytona Beach, Fla., and had a successful career in radio and newspaper advertising.In addition to his parents, Steve was predeceased by his brother, Bill; and his sister, Cathy. He is survived by his children, Michael Whyte and his wife, Terri, of Standish, Maine, and their son, William; Daniel and his wife, Ann, of Ocean Spring, Miss., and their sons, Alexander and Samuel; and S. Matthew Whyte and his wife, Tina of Bradenton, Fla., and their children, Stephen, James and Paulina; brothers, Richard V. Whyte Jr. of Portsmouth, N.H., and his wife, Judy Brackett; brother, Thomas W. Whyte and wife, Cindy Andrews, of Cumberland Foreside, Maine; and sister, Jane W. Dolley and husband, Kenneth of Hertford, N.C.Steve is also survived by brother Bill's widow, Kathleen M. Whyte of Severn, Md., and their children, Mark of Hanover, Md., David of Severn, Md., and Mary Catherine of Crownsville, Md.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.There will be no service. Steve's final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, Maine. Family and friends will gather in August to celebrate Steve's life.Memorial donations may be made in Steve's memory to the Maine Chapter383 US Route 1Scarborough, ME, 04074







