WESTBROOK - Stephen T. Fafoutas passed away May 29 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Portland, Maine, the son of the late John Fafoutas and Reta Huntington. Steve worked over 20 years as a flooring contractor for Sherwin Williams. He was always proud of his expertise in the field. Steve's priority was providing and taking care of his family. He was a great husband and father; Steve always made time to help or just talk to everyone. Family and friends will miss his laugh and his jokes.
Surviving are his wife, Shelley of Westbrook; and Alex Thomas Fafoutas of Portland, Maine.
There will be a remembrance memorial held at the Fafoutas home in Westbrook on Saturday June 22, 2019, from 1-4 p.m.
