SCARBOROUGH - Stephen R. Kirby, 70, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. He was born in Marion, Ohio, on July 26, 1948, the eldest son of William Kirby and Ruth Messenger Kirby. Steve attended parochial schools and graduated from Marion Catholic High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the army and was stationed in Germany for three years, attaining the rank of first lieutenant. After the service, he returned to Ohio where he lived with and cared for his grandmother, Goldie, until her passing. Steve then joined his parents in California and worked with his father at a factory while attending college in San Diego, later finishing his degree in Maine at USM. Steve worked in finance throughout his career, retiring as finance director for Portland Metro. He was a supporter of the Boy Scouts and a member of the Deering Lions Club. Steve was adept at many things. His family would joke that if you gave him a manual he could figure out anything. He was a master of dad jokes and prone to spontaneous outbursts of singing. Lovingly known as Colonel Kirby for his fondness for giving orders, especially to his children. Steve enjoyed camping, driving long distances, making his own maple syrup, and following the stock market; he recently he wrote and published a book on stock market trends.Steve was predeceased by his parents; brother, William Kirby; daughter, Emily Kirby; and stepson, Jack Darling. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; son, Matthew Kirby and wife, Victoria; daughter, Laura Haver and husband, Rob; son, Ethan Kirby and wife, Sarah; and youngest son, Benjamin and fiancé, Kendall; eight grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Warren, Karen Schendel and Tina Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.A private burial and celebration of life will be held. Visit







www.advantageportland.com to sign Steve's guest book. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to: Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074or online at:www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give

