MOODY - Stephen L. Smith, 79, of Moody, passed away Sept., 17 2019 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. He was born April 19, 1940 in Medford, Mass. to Jesse and Elinor (Weare) Smith.
Steve grew up attending Ogunquit schools and graduated from Gould Academy in 1958. He received an Associates Degree from Nichols College in 1960. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Elaine Ware on April 1, 1967 in Wells.
Steve worked as a Manager at the IGA in Wells, a school bus driver, and owned and operated Village Green Motel and Cottages from 1977 until his retirement in 2003. He lived in Wells his entire life until 1995 when he and Elaine started to split their time in Florida.
Steve was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox and local Wells sports teams. He took pride in his cars and home. He enjoyed skiing and staying busy by fixing things. He was past Treasurer, Vice President, and President of his condo association in Florida. He was also a member of the Wells Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce.
Steve will be remembered as a quiet and reserved family man. He was a thoughtful, loyal, good friend who could be depended on to fix anything!
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Elinor Smith. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine Smith of Moody; daughters, Kristina Stevens and her husband, Laurence of Eustis, and Rebecca Brown of North Berwick; sister, Janet Guiski of Kennebunk, brother, Edward Smith of Wells; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. with sharing of memories to take place at 6:00 p.m, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090. A private burial will take place.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Steve's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com
In lieu of flowers,
Steve's family asks that you please make a donation in his name to the:
www.woundedwarrior
project.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019