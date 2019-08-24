Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Stephen John Leskowsky Jr., 74, of Kennebunk, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 21, 2019, leaving behind loving family and friends.



Stephen "Steve" was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of Stephen J. Leskowsky Sr. and Dorothy Leskowsky (Laprel). He graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1963 and served with distinction in the



He made his career as a civilian machinist and engineer at Maramont in Saco, Augat in Sanford, and finally E.A.M. in Scarborough. His second job was delivering the Portland Press Herald daily for over 20-plus years before his retirement.



Steve was strong and tenacious, displayed by living a full life as an amputee and cancer survivor.



He made his family a priority, serving as a Scout Leader for Pack 304 and Little League coach for his sons' teams, hunting trips to his brother's cabin in Anson and to Canada, a trip to Peru with his son, Mike, and to California to see his sister, Joan, and was ready to take two other trips next week.



Drawing on his experience as a caddy at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk, his summer job in high school, he developed a lifelong love of golf. He was an accomplished golfer in the men's league prior to his retirement. In addition to golf, he was an avid game hunter, fisherman, and loved black and white movies. He sang DooWop with friends on the Dave Aster Show on Channel 13 and loved to visit with family and friends. Always quick to smile and laugh, Steve's presence will be sorely missed by his loved ones as well as by the community, where he lived for 70 of his years.



He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Edward Leskowsky; sisters, Janet Leskowsky Harmon and Carolyn Leskowsky Gray.



Survivors include his daughter, Dianne Rocray and her husband, Kenneth Rocray Sr., of Palatka, Fla.; son, Edward Leskowsky and Jennifer Goodell of York, Maine; son, Raymond Leskowsky and wife, Colleen Geary, of Arundel, Maine; Michael Leskowsky and his wife, Stephanie Lasch, of Norfolk, Va.; his grandchildren, Kenneth and Joseph Rocray, Tyler and Kyle Leskowsky, Lauren and Jack Leskowsky; great-grandson, Caden Rocray; sister, Joan Leskowsky Washburn of Woodland, Cailf.; brother-in-law, Anthony Gray of Kennebunk; loving former wife, Pauline Martin and her husband, Charles Martin, and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, followed by a celebration of Steve's life beginning at 7 p.m. A private family interment with Military Honors will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Steve's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the







1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300



Topsham, ME 04086







